ELLICOTTVILLE — An Ellicottville company plans on building a vertical growing farm to supply fresh greens to area restaurants, the Seneca-Allegany Casino and county schools.
Ellicottville Greens founder and CEO Gabriel Bialkowski outlined his plans Tuesday for vertical farming at a Simmons Road location in Ellicottville to members of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency.
It would be the first full-scale indoor farm in the Southern Tier, but requires financial assistance, Bialkowski said. Eight full-time and two part-time jobs would be created within two years.
Plans call for growing leafy green vegetables, but if there is a need locally for a different type of crop, Ellicottville Greens can supply it, Bialkowski said.
He said the Simmons Road property is being considered due to its proximity to a planned solar power facility. The company hopes to participate in Recharge NY through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. Start-up funding is also being sought through Launch NY.
Bialkowski said the objective is to provide local, fresh, affordable and sustainable leafy vegetables.
Bialkowski’s investment in the project is estimated at $710,000 including $550,000 for a 9,120-square-foot building.
About 30% of the sales are expected to be in Cattaraugus County, 65% outside the county, but in New York state, and 5% outside New York but in the U.S.
Ellicottville Greens was formed in 2019 as an indoor farm management company and owns, operates and acquires indoor vertical farms. It’s hoped the vertical farm — made up of mobile modular shipping containers inside the pole barn, is the first of many for the company here.
The company currently operates out of a Transit Road location in Buffalo. The new headquarters will be located in Ellicottville, Bialkowski said. The greens will be marketed under the Ellicottville Greens and Vertical Fresh Farms brands.
The IDA application from Ellicottville Greens seeks tax-exempt financing.
IDA Executive Director Corey Wiktor said a public hearing would be set early next month and the IDA board of directors could act on the application at its next meeting.
OLEAN WHOLESALE SITE
Wiktor told the IDA board he met recently with a potential buyer of the former Olean Wholesale Grocery Cooperative on Haskell Road, town of Olean.
A manufacturing company from outside the area is looking to hire up to 200 people. No deal has been announced and there is no current timetable for future hiring, Wiktor said.
In addition, there are about 45 employees of C&S Grocers, which purchased Olean Wholesale. Wiktor said the company is working with a local developer to find an alternate site. “This could be a win-win,” Wiktor said, noting that local jobs will be maintained.
SIEMENS UPDATE
The sale of the Siemens Energy plant, formerly Dresser-Rand, in Olean is not as clear, Wiktor said.
The company is not entertaining additional bids. It had sought bids of at least $7.5 million for the 88-acre site off Wayne and Buffalo streets.
There are 775,000 square feet of covered state-of-the-art production space and 172,000 square feet of office space at the Siemens Energy site where Olean machinists manufactured compressors and other oil and natural gas equipment for more than 100 years.
Siemens announced it would close the Olean plant in February 2021. Production has ended at the facility and most of the employees furloughed. About 100 were transferred to Siemens’ Painted Post plant.
There are about 200 Siemens engineers and other staff who remain at the Olean facility.