Ellicottville Greens proposes developing the first full-scale indoor farm in the Southern Tier.

ELLICOTTVILLE — An Ellicottville company plans on building a vertical growing farm to supply fresh greens to area restaurants, the Seneca-Allegany Casino and county schools.

Ellicottville Greens founder and CEO Gabriel Bialkowski outlined his plans Tuesday for vertical farming at a Simmons Road location in Ellicottville to members of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency.

