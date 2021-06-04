ELLICOTTVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Finnerty’s Tap Room on June 11.
The vaccine clinic being held is to meet the vaccine requirement for the Summer Music Festival hosted at Holiday Valley Resort July 2-4, said Dr. Kevin D. Williams, public health director.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine being administered at this clinic requires only a single dose. It will be provided from 9 a.m. to noon.
Individuals receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after administration, Watkins said.
Those individuals 18 years-old and older who reside, work, or study in New York State are eligible to register for the vaccine.
Appointments can be made through the Cattaraugus County Website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info
For residents who need assistance in registering for the vaccinations, call the Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
ON THURSDAY, the health department reported four county residents with new cases of COVID-19. There have been only 12 cases reported since Sunday
The total number of cases has edged up to 5,714 since last March. There have been 105 deaths from COVID-19.
Health department staff are following 30 active cases, six of whom are hospitalized, and 94 people in contact quarantine.
Two of the new cases were women, who now total 3,050 of the cases; and two were men, who now total 2,664 cases.
Three of the new cases were in the southeast part of the county where 3,072 residents have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. There was also one new case in the southwest, where 862 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
The northeast part of the county has had 1,089 COVID-19 cases and the northwest had 691 cases.
Watkins said the daily positivity Thursday was 0.4%, the seven-day rolling average was 1.2% and the 14-day average was 1.1%.
The number of residents who are seeking COVID-19 tests is dropping.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Watkins said there are now 26,431 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 31,095 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 48.6% of the 18 and older population with at least one vaccine dose and 39.6% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
Watkins told county lawmakers on Wednesday that the county has a 3.8% positivity rate for the more than 150,000 COVID-19 tests it has administered to county residents.
The percentage of the population who have tested positive — 5,714 of 76,840 residents — is 7.4%
Watkins advised residents who are not vaccinated — even those who have previously tested positive — to arrange to get the vaccine, which he said was safe and effective at keeping people from getting seriously ill or hospitalized from COVID-19.