Ellicottville announces Woodarek as valedictorian, Wyatt salutatorian for 2022

ELLICOTTVILLE — Elsa Woodarek has been named valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Ellicottville Central School while Jocelyn Wyatt is the salutatorian.
Elsa Woodarek is the daughter of Kim and Christopher Woodarek and will graduate with an advanced regents diploma with honors and a weighted average of 118.80.
Woodarek was selected for the New Visions: Health Professions Program at the Olean BOCES Center for her senior year. She has served as president of her class for six years, president and founder of the ECS Caring Closet for two years, president of Varsity Club for two years, treasurer of Student Council and founder of Spirit Squad.
Woodarek is a member of National Honor Society, Yearbook Club, Ecology Club, Peer Tutoring, Jazz Band and Jazz Choir. This year, she was a captain of the varsity soccer team as well as the basketball cheer squad and the student director of the musical.
George Borrello awarded Woodarek the NYS Senate Youth Leadership Award. She also received the Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, JCC Student of the Year Award and was chosen to be an All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete. Additionally, this winter Woodarek was selected as a member of the Disney Dreamers Class of 2022.
Woodarek has held many jobs and is currently working at Flowers off the Farm and the City Garage.
Woodarek will be attending Elizabethtown (Pa.) College as a national Stamps Scholar where she will major in public health and political science.
Jocelyn Wyatt is the daughter of Angela and Preston Cochran will graduate with an advanced regents diploma with honors and a weighted average of 111.24.
Wyatt has been on the high honor roll throughout her high school career. She was selected for the New Vision Health Professions Program at the Olean BOCES Center for her senior year.
Wyatt is a member of National Honor Society, Yearbook Club and Student Council. She played varsity soccer and varsity softball for four years and was a first-team all-star, scholar-athlete and team captain in both sports.
Wyatt works at Dina’s restaurant and has worked at Holiday Valley and Watson’s Chocolates. She has volunteered for the Ellicottville Sports Boosters, BOCES Winter Carnival, Ellicottville Rotary Club and many class-sponsored fundraising events.
Wyatt will be attending St. Bonaventure University as a recipient of the Provost Scholarship and will major in nursing.