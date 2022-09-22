Starbucks

A rendering of the proposed Starbucks restaurant at 2810 W. State St. which was submitted to the Olean city planning board for consideration. The project is one of two by Ellicott Development on the agenda for Monday's meeting.

 Image provided

OLEAN — The new owner of Park Centre Development is planning two projects in the West End, city officials said.

Buffalo-based Ellicott Development, operating under Olean 2020 LLC, is planning the construction of a Starbucks coffee shop and a pad for two future businesses at 2810 W. State St., as well as a 32-unit multi-family housing project at 2101 W. State St. Submissions have been made for site plan reviews by the city’s planning board, and are on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social