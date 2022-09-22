OLEAN — The new owner of Park Centre Development is planning two projects in the West End, city officials said.
Buffalo-based Ellicott Development, operating under Olean 2020 LLC, is planning the construction of a Starbucks coffee shop and a pad for two future businesses at 2810 W. State St., as well as a 32-unit multi-family housing project at 2101 W. State St. Submissions have been made for site plan reviews by the city’s planning board, and are on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.
At 2810 W. State St., officials are planning to develop the existing empty lot at the front of the property for a building and a pad for future construction, according to the application for a site plan review. The first phase includes a 2,600-square-foot single-story coffee shop, identified in the documents as being a Starbucks.
Also on the parcel will be a 3,650-square-foot pad for the future development of a retail store and a restaurant. The names of the store and restaurant were not listed in the application or accompanying documents. The grassy lot to be used for the project adjoins West State Street in front of Holiday Park Center.
City code enforcement officials told the Times Herald that the application for the lot will include both development phases and, if approved, developers will not need to come back to the planning board for a second site plan when ready for the second phase.
The project is the third retail construction or redevelopment announced this year in the 2800 block of West State Street.
A public hearing is set for Monday’s planning board meeting on the site plan to redevelop the remaining empty space at the former Kmart store into a Hobby Lobby arts and crafts store. The project triggered a site plan review because it is over 500 square feet.
At the front of the plaza, construction of two buildings — planned to house a Chipotle restaurant and a WellNow Urgent Care medical facility — continues with an expected spring completion. Formerly the home of Ponderosa restaurant, the site was leveled in 2020. The project triggered a site plan review because it involved new construction.
DOWN THE STREET, plans to develop a vacant lot behind existing commercial buildings into four multi-family housing structures are also being submitted for approval.
The application for 2101 W. State, submitted Sept. 13, indicates the 3.32-acre lot will see the large rear section redeveloped into a combined 14,376-square-foot housing development. Phase 1 includes two 12-unit buildings, followed by an eight-unit building and a third 12-unit building at a later date.
The existing buildings on the site — constructed in the late 1990s and early 2000s, according to Cattaraugus County property records, which now house Aaron's, Little Caesar's, and Enterprise Rent-A-Car — will not be affected by the development.
According to the submitted site plan, the traffic from the development will use the existing exit to the traffic light at the corner of West State and North 20st streets. No traffic access will be available onto West Henley Street Extension to the south of the project. An existing right-of-way on the site will not be redeveloped.
Ellicott Development purchased Park Centre’s portfolio and operations for just over $21 million. Cattaraugus County property records indicate the sale of 46 properties between December and early January.