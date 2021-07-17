OLEAN — There’s a new and fun way for residents and visitors to get around Olean, whether to run an errand, commute to work or spend time with friends.
Electric scooters now are available to rent in the city from Bird Rides Inc. following an agreement with the city approved in late May.
About 40 scooters are currently in use around Olean with a target of 75 by the end of this first launch.
Scooters are available by downloading the Bird app on your smartphone, creating an account and connecting a form of payment. Rides are $1 to start and then 39 cents for each minute of use, plus tax.
“We are the first community in Western NY to partner with this awesome company,” Alderman John Crawford, D-Ward 5, posted on his Facebook page after the Common Council unanimously passed the memorandum with Bird. Crawford first proposed the idea and sponsored the resolution.
“My promise to Olean is to continue investing in our roads and bike infrastructure to make Olean a walking, biking and scooter-friendly city,” he posted.
Under the memorandum, scooters are to be used on public streets in accordance with state Vehicle and Traffic Law, as well as city codes; and, where available, along bike lanes and bike paths. A local manager will handle collection, repairs, charging and distribution of the scooters.
The scooters saw a soft release into the city for public use July 9 and have been out on the sidewalks most days that haven’t had rain.
While set at 75 scooters at launch, more scooters could be added if ride volume allows. The firm will also carry liability insurance of no less than $1 million per incident, as well as other insurances.
As an incentive to the city, the memorandum calls for 25 cents from each ride to be given to the city for developing “protected bicycle lanes and other transportation.”
Apart from implied expected costs for enforcement if a police officer is called to a collision or a crime related to a scooter, for example — the memorandum calls for no city funds to assist the company.
The scooters do not operate from midnight to 7 a.m.