A native of Eldred, Pa., will command one of the nation’s newest, most versatile attack submarines, the future USS Iowa.
Capt. Quintin James, a 1991 Otto-Eldred High School graduate and 1999 Penn State University graduate, is overseeing the fitting and manning of the submarine, to be officially named for the state of Iowa. The sub, currently being completed at General Dynamics Corp.’s Electric Boat shipyard in Groton, Conn., is the 24th Virginia-class submarine to be built.
James said he joined the Navy for the opportunities the military provides.
“I joined the Navy to serve my country and to have a livelihood to support my family,” he said.
Of his new command, he added, “I am ultimately responsible for the safe navigation, engineering performance, accurate gunfire and morale of the ship.”
James said the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Eldred.
“Growing up, I was taught the importance of having the ability to relate to those I lead on a personal level,” he said.
Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs to their objectives; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare.
The Virginia-class SSN is the most advanced submarine in the world, according to the Navy, combining stealth and payload capability to meet combatant commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition.
Known as America’s “Silent Service,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.
“Having the ability to impact my sailors’ and officers’ lives both personally and professionally is my favorite part about serving this command,” James said.
Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, James is part of a rich 122-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.
Serving in the Navy means James is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of national defense.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the U.S. is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
As James and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country.
“Serving in the Navy means that I have the opportunity to serve my nation, as well as represent her and what is good in our country,” James said. “I take great pleasure in serving my nation and fellow citizens.”