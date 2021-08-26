The so-called Long Gray Line connects Eldred, Pa., native Jim Slavin and Bradford, Pa., native Jack Craven to the freshmen at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
The first-year members of the class of 2025 — or plebes — and the “old grads,” Slavin, Craven and classmates from the USMA class of 1975, were joined together in West Point’s 50-year affiliation program — “to strengthen the ties between the graduates of yesterday and the cadets of today as both groups work together to strengthen the Long Gray Line as it serves our nation.”
The Long Gray Line is the continuum of West Point graduates serving the nation, so named for the gray uniforms worn by cadets.
To prove their dedication, the 1971 graduates of Otto-Eldred and Bradford, respectively, joined the cadets on Aug. 9 for the “March Back,” a 12-mile hike the cadets make from their training grounds at Lake Frederick to the academy’s grounds as the last obstacle in the cadets’ training.
The March Back program, which began in 2000, “is the only event where our graduates can interact directly with cadets allowing them to feel like they are once again part of the Corps of Cadets, as such, this is an extremely popular event,” said a West Point spokesman. “Many graduates participate every year.”
The program usually has the old grads and other alumni walking for the last 2 miles with the cadets. Slavin scoffed good-naturedly at the shortcut.
“I wouldn’t be telling you about it if I only did 2 miles,” he said, laughing. He added that he thinks the route is more like 14 miles than 12. “It sure felt like 14.”
Describing it, Slavin said, “It started at 4 o’clock in the morning. I had never done it before. A lot of my buddies do it.
“Those men and women carry these 40-pound packs, they’ve got their Kevlar and helmets in there,” Slavin said of the cadets. “What really impressed me, they have the leadership of the junior and senior classes.
“I was just so impressed with the leadership of those kids helping, motivating, leading these freshmen,” he said. “It turns them into soldiers. It was really refreshing to see.”
Participating in the March Back were 1,200 cadets and graduates spanning 64 years of West Point classes, from 1958 to 2001.
For Slavin, seeing so many people he’s known through the years — including Craven and Portville, N.Y., native Chris Gaston — was “pretty neat.”
“I didn’t know him in high school,” Slavin said of Craven. “We met at West Point. We became good friends at West Point and stayed in touch for 40 some years.”
And West Point has remained a part of his life in those years as well.
“I taught there back in 1984,” Slavin said. “I routinely go back for football games and such.”
He spent 28 years in the Army, retiring in 2005 as a colonel. After that, he served as a civilian Army employee until 2014. Now he lives in North Carolina, but still has relatives in Eldred.
“I try to get back every year,” Slavin said of McKean County.
Slavin was commissioned June 2, 1975. He served as a battalion and company commander for the 506th Infantry Battilion, 101st Airborne Division; detachment commander at Field Station Augsburg in Germany, watch officer and battalion 3; instructor at West Point; operations officer for 525th Military Intelligence Brigade at Fort Bragg, N.C., and battalion S3 and executive officer; assistant G2 of operations and later deputy G2 of the 7th Infantry Division at Fort Ord, California. While there, Slavin instituted, for the first time, counter-drug Intelligence Preparation of the Battlefield methodology.
Slavin was promoted to lieutenant colonel during his assignment as the Regional Division Commander, Joint Intelligence Center, Atlantic Command in Norfolk, Va. In 1998, Slavin returned to Fort Bragg to serve as the Director of Intelligence for Special Operations Division, Delta Force, only leaving this unique assignment to serve overseas at Camp Zama, Japan, as the G2 of U.S. Army Japan.
During his time in Japan, Col. Slavin was selected by Admiral Dennis Blair, commander of the Pacific Command, to lead the U.S. Support Group (East Timor), deploying just days after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Slavin served in several Intelligence positions at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., and in 2003 became the director of Joint and Allied Doctrine for Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Fort Monroe, Va. He finished his Active Duty career as a strategic planner for the Coalition Provisional Authority in Baghdad, Iraq.
Slavin retired from the U.S. Army in 2005, and continued to serve within the Army’s Senior Executive Service as the director of TRADOC’s Joint Training Counter-Improvised Explosive Device Operations Integration Center.
His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit (2 Oak Leaf Clusters), Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal (2 Oak Leaf Clusters), Meritorious Service Medal (3 Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Commendation Medal (2 Oak Leaf Clusters), Army and Air Force Achievement Medals, the Joint Meritorious Unit Award, the Army Superior Unit Award, the National Defense Service Medal (1 Bronze Service Star), the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the Air Assault Badge, and the Master Parachutist Badge.
Slavin was inducted into the Military Intelligence Hall of Fame in 2012.