COLUMBUS, Ga. — U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Nicholas Appleby, a native of Eldred, Pa., graduated from the Army’s Ranger School on July 17.
Ranger School is one of the toughest training courses for which a soldier can volunteer, according to the Army.
For more than two months, students train in three phases — at Fort Benning, where the focus is on physical stamina, mental toughness and establishing fundamentals in unit tactics; the mountain phase in northern Georgia, where students receive instruction on military mountaineering and techniques for employing a platoon for continuous combat patrol operations in mountainous terrain; and the Florida phase, which consists of training in a coastal swamp environment.
“It’s the most challenging thing I have done so far, but also the most rewarding,” Appleby said. “While I learned a lot about small-unit tactics and leadership, I learned even more about myself.”
He said he trained with some of the best instructors in the Army and alongside some of the Army’s best soldiers. He also said the difficulty of the training forged close bonds among his classmates.
“I made lifelong friends and hope to serve with these guys in the future,” he said.
Ranger School is open to any member of the U.S. Armed Forces — although the physical demands are not for all — and it is even attended by military personnel from nations friendly with the U.S.
Appleby’s father, Steve, a former Special Forces soldier, said, “I wish these graduations could be seen by the whole country so that America could be reassured that in these trying times there are still amazing young people willing to step up to protect and serve the greatest country on the planet.”
A 2015 graduate of Otto-Eldred High School, Lt. Appleby enlisted into the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in January 2015 and completed basic training and infantry school in October of 2015 as a rifleman at Fort Benning in Georgia.
He joined the ROTC Program at Slippery Rock University as a sophomore while serving with the National Guard’s 1st BN/112th Infantry Regiment, and upon completion of his bachelor’s degree in homeland security, he accepted an active duty commission as an infantry lieutenant.
While in the ROTC program, he was selected for the Ranger Challenge Team and was able to train at Fort Polk, La., Fort Hood, Texas, and in Lithuania. He graduated in the top 5% of his class of over 6,000 cadets nationwide and has since completed the Army Airborne School, Air Assault School and the Infantry Officer Basic Leaders Course at Fort Benning. He has also earned the German Expert Infantry Badge.
Appleby will soon travel to Fort Carson, Colo., to begin serving as a rifle platoon leader in a Stryker Brigade Combat Team with the 4th Infantry Division, a job he says he can’t wait to start.