LITTLE VALLEY — The Eighth Annual Cruising Against Cancer will be held Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds.
One of the organizers, Sherry Nichols Charlesworth, said all the proceeds will go to Roswell Park Cancer Institute.
Charlesworth said Cruising Against Cancer is the successor to the former Relay For Life, where cancer survivors joined others walking to raise funds for Roswell.
“I had a relay team for Relay For Life and was on the committee,” Charlesworth said in an interview. “My uncle, Jerry Titus, suggested a car show” and that’s the direction we’ve taken.
Titus and his wife, Liz were both cancer survivors. They died during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s Cruising Against Cancer is dedicated to Jerry and Liz Titus, Charlesworth said.
Last year’s Cruising Against Cancer drew about 100 cars, with rain cutting into exhibitors and attendees. This year, Charlesworth said they expect close to 200 cars and the weather is predicted to be warm and sunny.
In addition to cars this year, a small group of vintage campers will also be on exhibit, she said.
There is no admission fee. Those exhibiting their cars and craft vendors pay a fee for setting up at the fairgrounds. About 50 craftspeople and vendors have reserved spaces at this year’s Cruising Against Cancer, Charlesworth said.
DJ Slim will provide the music.
Sponsors expect up to 500 visitors and hope to raise about $5,000 for Roswell, Charlesworth said.