BRADFORD, Pa. — The Edward Jones Senior Open is set for Friday, July 8 at the Pennhills Club on Minard Run Road.
Shotgun tee-off is 10 a.m. Entry fee is $75 per player and includes cart, lunch and skins. Pennhills Club members are $60 with a cart plan or walking.
Tournament flights include men ages 50 to 64 from Green Tees, ages 65 to 74 from Gold Tees and ages 75 and older from Red Tees. Women 50 and older play from Red Tees.
Prizes for net and gross scores in each flight as well as overall net and gross champions. Players must have valid USGA handicaps.
To sign up, call the Pennhills Club golf shop at (814) 368-6159 ext. 1.