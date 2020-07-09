OLEAN — Occasional heated comments toward city leadership on race — or a perceived lack thereof — punctuated a packed town hall Thursday on racism and policing in the city.
The town hall meeting, the second of three scheduled at the John J. Ash Community Center, saw around 40 community members voicing their concerns and criticism to Mayor Bill Aiello, the Common Council and Police Chief Jeff Rowley.
One of the most-criticized actions was a survey proposed by Aiello to get feedback on the state of race in the city. Several speakers argued that it was seen as not understanding the race problems in the city, and was a means to deflect from the demands of minority community members or coming from a place of unacceptable ignorance on the part of city leaders.
“If you need a survey to determine what’s right, isn’t that the problem?” said Ty Malone, adding it sounded like the survey was to see “if it’s OK for the police to kill me.”
He asked, “If you don’t understand the problem, are you qualified to be mayor?” later noting that “this isn’t anything personal against you, mayor. You’re just the mayor.”
Leo Wolters Tejera, reading from a list of social media comments by area residents on posts to open groups and news stories, indicated the profanity, repeated racial slurs and calls to “get the hoses” and “start shooting” peaceful demonstrators against police brutality showcased a serious racial problem in the city.
“Don’t act like you haven’t seen them — I tagged your office,” he said. “The whole community — white people and Black people — is telling you it’s a problem.
“I’m a white person … but I can at least acknowledge it’s a problem.”
Wolters Tejera added that many churches note that “you’re only ever one generation from extinction — and that’s where Olean stands,” as the city needs to be an open place for youth and minority members, or those individuals will take their families and talents elsewhere.
The Rev. Tyrone Hall, who opened the meeting with an invocation, said that moving forward, the majority of Oleanders need to be part of the solution.
“This is going to take a courageous effort,” Hall said. “From whom? From white people.”
Hall said that racism is part of Olean, noting that when he opened his barber shop in Olean in 2010, a police officer called Hornell Mayor Shawn Hogan to check on Hall’s background.
“I had a reference, so I could come in here,” Hall said, as Hogan knew his family and the barber shop Hall ran in the Maple City for several years.
Educating youth was a topic brought up by several speakers. Hall said that a recent interaction with a very polite 7-year-old white child in his barber’s chair — “my mom taught me,” Hall quoted the boy — exemplified the need to “start in the home.”
Richard Snyder, citing his Baha’i faith’s tenet to educate, suggested that the city’s schools get involved teaching classes and running workshops on race and racism, “so that we’re no longer victims of ignorance.”
He said that a two-pronged approach — official government actions and fostering growth in the community — is necessary.
“Without personal transformation,” he said, official changes would be warped to serve racist ideals and “...we’re not going to see lasting changes.”
That personal transformation should be first done by city leaders, said Jessica Malone.
“Every white person in this room is a racist,” even if it is a subliminal issue, she said, and the city leaders need to look at their own biases, or else “you won’t be able to recognize the problems in those policies.”
“I pray that you would take that self-reflection to heart,” said Evelyn Cruz, who added that officials should change how they seek more information.
“Don’t do a survey — knock on those doors,” she said. “Expand your hand.”
Several speakers, some wearing T-shirts declaring the wearer part of the “vocal minority,” also took issue with Aiello’s use of the phrase “silent majority” at the previous meeting.
While much older, the phrase was popularized in the last half century by its use in the Nixon administration to describe mostly white, blue-collar citizens who were not involved in the anti-war and civil rights movements as a way to polarize the electorate.
At the end of the meeting, Aiello apologized for “my choice of words” and said he meant them to reach out to the members of the minority community who do not attend meetings out of fear or desire to stay out of the spotlight.
“I learned a lot at this meeting,” he said, thanking the attendees for sharing their fears and concerns.
As with the first meeting, city officials spoke very little, instead urging community members to speak.
The mayor said the idea that racism is in Olean was not lost on him. He noted that his grandfather was an Italian immigrant and the mayor experienced racism as a child because of his last name, as did many others in the city from various ethnic groups.
“There were several names as kids we were called, I won’t repeat them here,” Aiello said. “There has been racism in Olean for a long time.”
A third town hall is also scheduled for 6:30 p.m. July 16 at the community center. Those interested in attending must register at the mayor’s office, at 376-5615. Priority will be given to city residents. Aiello said that while events have a 50-person maximum, the structure has enough space for about 45 people to remain six feet apart.
That restriction — imposed by the New York Forward reopening guidelines — led to the mayor asking several attendees who had not registered in advance to wait outside until after it was clear that the few missing people who registered were not coming.
“Is this about capacity or is it about your personal feelings?” one individual asked the mayor, who responded that “if we could have 200 people in here, I’d be happy.”
Shortly into the meeting, Aiello asked that the remaining few seats be filled by those who had left.