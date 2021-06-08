LITTLE VALLEY — An East Otto man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court Monday to three years’ probation and a one year conditional discharge for his conviction of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
Shawn Esis, 26, was sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz after Esis successful completion of Drug Treatment Court
The incidents occurred on April 22 and May 16 and July 14, 2019, in the town of East Otto when the defendant possessed a controlled substance with the intent to sell it and possessed materials suitable for packaging of individual quantities of narcotic drugs or stimulants.
In another case, Martin Doty, 51, of Yorkshire, waived indictment and pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while intoxicated, class E felonies. The incidents occurred on Jan. 6, 2020 and Jan. 16, 2021, in the town of Yorkshire, when he operated a motor vehicle on a public roadway while intoxicated. Sentencing is scheduled for June 13, 2022, upon successful completion of Veterans Court.
The judge also arraigned five individuals:
Joshua L. Wagner, 20, of Yorkshire, pleaded not guilty to third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The alleged incident occurred early in May 2020, in the Town of Yorkshire. The case was adjourned for motions.
Dyllian S. Taggart, 22, of Bliss, pleaded not guilty to two counts of third-degree rape, class E felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The alleged incident occurred between April 21-23, 2020, in the town of Yorkshire, when the defendant engaged in sexual intercourse with another person less than 17 years-old and knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child. The case was adjourned for motions.
Robert E. Tonkin, 28, of Jamestown, pleaded not guilty to second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and aggravated family offense, a class E felony. The alleged incident occurred on March 7, 2020, in the town of Ellicottville, when the defendant intentionally disobeyed or resisted the lawful process or other mandate of a court. The case was adjourned for motions.
Stephanie L. Szabo, 43, of Arcade, pleaded not guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary, class D felonies. The alleged incident occurred on March 26, 2020, in the town of Freedom, when the defendant knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in a building with the intent to commit a crime therein. The case was adjourned for motions.
Jordan Roland, 28, of Arcade, pleaded not guilty to third-degree possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanor.
The alleged incident occurred on Jan. 7 in the town of Yorkshire when the defendant possessed compounds and mixtures that are an aggregated weight on one-eighth ounce or more and possessed materials suitable for packaging individual quantities of narcotic drugs and stimulants or has knowledge of someone person intends to use the same for the purpose of manufacturing methamphetamine. The case has been adjourned for motions.