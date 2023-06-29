EAST OTTO — The East Otto Historical Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. every Sunday during July.
Appointments for other days can be arranged with the East Otto Historical Group by calling (716) 257-0654.
Items in the museum tell the story of people and businesses that once were a part of East Otto. They include pictures of people and houses, small farm tools, in the kitchen, old obituary clippings, wooden voting booths, and more.
The museum is housed in one of the oldest buildings in town, originally built in 1833 and 1834 as a Baptist church east of town.
Later it was moved to the “Corners,” which is now considered the center of town. A larger church replaced it and the town purchased and moved the building to its present location. It became the town’s first Town Hall.
In 1972, after the Town Hall relocated to its present location on East Otto-Springville Road, the East Otto Historical Group was given permission to use it as a museum.
Cattaraugus County Historian Sharon Fellows believes it could be the oldest building in the county.
The museum is located next to the East Otto Fire Hall at 8982 Reed Hill Road, East Otto.