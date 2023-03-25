Franchot Park mural

A rendering of a proposed mural for the handball wall at Franchot Park designed by Vincent Alejandro. City officials hope to have the mural completed in conjunction with a spring cleanup at the park, set for Earth Day.

OLEAN — A mural and an Earth Day cleanup are in the works for Franchot Park.

Common Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, pushed earlier this week for a cleanup and repainting effort at Franchot, including a mural on the handball court wall and fresh paint on the various pavilions and structures in the Third Ward park. He said Jennifer Forney, R-Ward 3, worked on the planning effort as well.

