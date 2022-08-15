LITTLE VALLEY — There were 129 Cattaraugus County voters as of mid-day Monday who took advantage of early voting in the special congressional election, and another 60 voted in the Republican primary in the new 23rd District.

The Cattaraugus County Board of Elections recorded 189 total votes as of 2 p.m. Monday, the third day of early voting.

