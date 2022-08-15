LITTLE VALLEY — There were 129 Cattaraugus County voters as of mid-day Monday who took advantage of early voting in the special congressional election, and another 60 voted in the Republican primary in the new 23rd District.
The Cattaraugus County Board of Elections recorded 189 total votes as of 2 p.m. Monday, the third day of early voting.
There were 66 votes on Saturday, 33 votes on Sunday and 30 as of 2 p.m. Monday in the special election between Republican Joe Sempolinski and Democrat Max Della Pia to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Tom Reed of Corning who resigned in May.
In the Republican congressional primary between state GOP Chairman Nicholas Langworthy and Buffalo developer and former candidate for New York governor Carl Paladino, 90 votes had been cast as of 2 p.m. Monday.
There were 29 votes in the GOP primary on Saturday, 12 on Sunday and 19 on Monday for a total of 60 in early voting so far.
Cattaraugus County Republican Election Commissioner Cortney Spittler said Monday there were 65 votes cast in the special congressional election at the Cutco Theater Building at Jamestown Community College’s Olean campus on Saturday and five in Little Valley, 24 voters in Olean and nine at Little Valley on Sunday and 19 in Olean and 11 at Little Valley at mid-day Monday.
In the GOP primary, there were 28 early voters at Olean and one in Little Valley on Saturday, six each in Olean and Little Valley on Sunday and 11 in Olean and eight in Little Valley on Monday.
Spittler said the Board of Elections has sent out 873 absentee votes in the special election between Sempolinski, the Steuben County GOP chairman and former aide to Reed, and Della Pia, a retired Air Force officer and chairman of the Tioga County Democratic Party. The office has received 333 of those absentees.
In the GOP congressional primary, 332 absente ballots have been sent out and 138 returned.
Because the special election and Republican primary are unusual for August, Spittler said it’s hard to determine what a good turnout is. She noted there were just primaries for governor in June. People aren’t used to voting in August and many people are on vacation.
“It’s kind of like a general election,” Spittler said, noting all Republican and Democratic voters are eligible to vote in the special election and all Republicans in the new 23rd Congressional District.
Spittler thinks the GOP congressional primary and special election will draw more voters than on June 28 when there were Democratic and Republican primary contests for governor.
“I think the turnout will be better than the (June) primary, but it will still be low,” Spittler added.
Early voting is being offered at:
• Jamestown Community College Olean Campus, Cutco Building Magnano Room, 305 N. Barry St., Olean.
• Cattaraugus County Board of Elections office, 207 Rock City St., Little Valley.
Hours for both sites are:
• Today, noon to 8 p.m.
• Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m.
• Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.