If you stepped outside on the morning of Feb. 17, you may have noticed something unusual for that time of the year — a southwest wind. But it wasn’t the type of southwest wind that accompanies Alberta Clipper low pressure systems that bring snow, it was the kind of southwest wind that, combined with the warmth of the sun, blasts the senses with the indescribable sensation of the coming of spring.
It didn’t last for very long because it was the middle of February but it was enough to bring four robins into my yard who searched the only patch of exposed grass for something to eat. The next day I had a single red-winged blackbird and to my way of thinking, spring had arrived.
Admittedly, the first signs of spring overlap with the final days of winter and natural food sources are at their lowest just when demand is at its highest with wave after wave of tired and hungry migrants arriving, so I laid in a large amount of black oil sunflower seeds.
Early in February I had trouble finding large quantities of black oil sunflower seeds so I bit the bullet and ordered online. I paid a higher price but they promised fast delivery and I’m glad I did. By the weekend, my single red-winged blackbird had become close to twenty. Not all of them will stay to nest but all of them were hungry and they had to compete for food with the larger and more aggressive blue jays and crows.
But the crows are skittish and the blue jays move into their nighttime roost pretty early which gives the red-winged blackbirds, the cardinals, the chickadees and the juncos an opportunity in late afternoon so I usually scatter more food at that time of day.
The chickadees are particularly interesting in part because they’re the most comfortable around people so their behavior is readily observable and as I watched one industrious individual, he or she seemed to test each black oil sunflower seed with it’s beak — presumably to evaluate the size of the kernel inside — and if it seemed too small, it dropped it and tried another one.
Others, like the blue jays had more of the vacuum approach and picked up as many as they could while storing them in their crop before flying off. In that way, the bird was sure to get the maximum calories since the ones with the large kernels would offset the ones with the small kernels.
Over the next two weeks other migrants arrived including grackles, song sparrows and more robins. And with the lengthening days, I began to hear the songs of cardinals, robins, Eastern bluebirds and red-winged blackbirds. Since we’re still months away from the nesting season and singing is a strenuous activity for birds, it was only on the nicest days that I heard bird song.
What surprised me the most in the early arrivals were the bluebirds since they’re generally insect eaters and most of the ground was still under a blanket of snow in late February. But since most of my property has a southern exposure, the suns rays are direct and small patches of grass began to appear and the bluebirds seemed to find food in those small patches.
And as those small patches of grass turned into larger and larger patches of grass other birds began to appear including an Eastern meadowlark in early March and in the wetter areas, an American woodcock. The meadowlark will likely stay to nest but the woodcock is less certain since they seem to need nesting conditions that I have in some years but not in others.
And whenever songbirds begin migrating, it’s a sure bet that birds of prey won’t be far behind so I wasn’t surprised to see a Cooper’s hawk studying the flocks of red-winged blackbirds. What to me looks like a fairly homogenous flock of male red-winged blackbirds — the females will arrive later — to a Cooper’s hawk probably looks like a group of individual birds each with particular characteristics that make it more or less possible to separate it from the flock in a chase.
That evaluation is a life and death analysis for the Cooper’s hawk as it is for any predator which must weigh the likelihood of capturing the prey against the cost of pursuit in terms of calories and helps explain why so few birds of prey survive to adulthood.
Another sign that winter was loosening its grip was the appearance of five wild turkeys in my yard including at least one male. It’s my understanding that the number of wild turkey are declining and while they’re not considered rare, they’re fairly unusual on my property. From what I could see they seemed to be eating the seed heads of goldenrod.
And, as usually happens in late winter, European starlings began early nesting activities by inspecting the American kestrel box that I have on my property. Like bluebirds, starlings will nest in manmade boxes but since the hole in the bluebird box — if it’s cut to the proper size — is too small for them to enter, they use larger boxes and the kestrel box is the right size but in most years, the kestrels will displace the starlings by early April.
And if you live along the Allegheny River or on the western side of the county around Randolph you’ve probably already seen large flocks of waterfowl making their way north with some reports of close to seventy Northern pintail ducks being seen in the Swamp Road area of Randolph. And just as the smaller birds of prey follow the migration of the smaller birds, the larger birds of prey follow the migration of the larger birds with bald eagles and peregrine falcons keeping a watchful eye over flocks of waterfowl.
By my reckoning, the first wave of songbirds showed up earlier this year than in some previous years but it’s only the first wave. Over the next two months we’ll see wave after wave of birds arriving in our area to nest and raise the next generation of birds and personally, that means I’ll be outdoors as much as I possibly can be.
Some of the birds mentioned here can be seen at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/meadowsteward/