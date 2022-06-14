Early voting in primary elections in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties gets underway this Saturday.
The Democratic Party in New York is conducting two primary races this month. The first, for the nomination to run for governor, will feature U.S. Rep. Thomas Suozzi, Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. The lieutenant governor primary includes Ana Maria Archila, former New York City Council member Diana Reyna and appointed Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado
Republicans will choose from four candidates seeking the nomination for governor. Former Westchester County Executive and 2014 GOP gubernatorial nominee Rob Astorino, Former White House political advisor Andrew Giuliani, former U.S. Treasury Department official and 2010 GOP comptroller candidate Harry Wilson and U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin are seeking the nomination.
There will be two early voting sites serving Cattaraugus County. Both sites can serve voters from any of the county’s 55 election districts and are accessible to voters with physical disabilities:
• Cattaraugus County Board of Elections office, 207 Rock City St., Little Valley.
• Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus, Cutco Building, Magnano Room, 305 N. Barry St., Olean.
The hours for both sites are:
• Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
• June 21 and 22, noon-8 p.m.
• June 23 and 24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
• June 25 and 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sample ballots for each election district will be available at the early voting sites. More information available at www.CattCo.org/Board-Elections or by calling the Cattaraugus County Board of Election office (716) 938-2400.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, Town of Burns Republicans are faced with the additional choice of their candidate for town justice. Dustin L. Gordon and John C. Owens Jr. are seeking the nomination.
Two early voting sites will be established starting Saturday. Any registered party member may vote at either early voting site, or on the primary election day.
The Board of Elections office, at 8 Willets Ave., Belmont, will host hours beginning Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Subsequent hours are are Monday through June 24, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; and June 25-26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Wellsville village offices, at 23 N. Main St., will also be open daily with slightly different hours for early voting:
Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Monday through June 24, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; and June 25-26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Additional primaries, set for Aug. 23, may be held for party nominations for the 23rd Congressional District, as well as state Senate and Assembly seats.
A special election will be held that day to fill the vacant seat for the current 23rd Congressional District, which has been vacant since Tom Reed resigned in May. A separate set of early voting hours will be published in August.
To be eligible to vote at early voting or primary day, a voter must have been registered by June 3. All registered voters may vote early. Persons who vote during the early voting period are not eligible to vote on Election Day or on a subsequent day of early voting.
New York State voters are no longer permitted to cast a ballot on a voting machine if they have already been issued an absentee ballot for that election to prevent double voting.
Voters who have already been issued an absentee ballot can still vote in person using an affidavit ballot.