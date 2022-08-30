ALBANY — September marks the beginning of several hunting seasons in New York, including squirrel and Canada goose getting underway Thursday in Upstate, and the early bear and antlerless deer seasons begin Sept. 10 in select wildlife management units.
“Early hunting seasons are a great opportunity to mentor and introduce new hunters to hunting,” Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Early bear, antlerless deer, and September goose seasons are all designed to reduce or stabilize wildlife populations in particular areas.”
The September Canada goose season is in all goose hunting zones except the Western Long Island zone. All Upstate areas are open Sept. 1-25.
The September season includes liberal bag limits (eight to 15 birds per day depending on the zone), extended shooting hours and other special regulations to maximize hunter success.
The September goose hunting season is designed to help reduce or stabilize resident Canada goose populations. Resident Canada geese are those that breed in the U.S. and southern Canada, unlike migratory populations that breed in northern Canada.
Typically, resident geese are the birds commonly associated with nuisance situations in urban and rural areas. Over the past 25 years, New York’s resident Canada goose population has grown from an estimated 80,000 birds in 1995 to more than 340,000.
As the population has grown, season lengths and bag limits were relaxed and hunters have successfully stabilized the population. The September season is an important opportunity for hunters, as regular Canada goose seasons have been restricted to 30 days and bag limits reduced to one bird in most areas to protect the more vulnerable migratory geese.
Resident geese look the same as migratory geese, making it difficult for the public to distinguish between the two populations.
In 2022, the early bear season in portions of southeastern New York will begin Sept. 10 and runs through Sept. 25. The early bowhunting season for bears will open in the Southern Zone on Oct. 1, followed by the regular firearms season beginning Nov. 19. In the Northern Zone, the bowhunting season for bear begins Sept. 17 in certain WMUs and regular bear season in certain WMUs begins on Sept. 17.
The early antlerless deer season will begin on Sept. 10 and run through Sept. 18 in select WMUs. In WMUs 3M, 3R, 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J, 8N, 9A, and 9F, hunters may use firearms, crossbows, or vertical bows during the early antlerless season. In WMUs 1C, 3S, 4J, and 8C, hunters may only use vertical bows. Only antlerless deer, those without antlers or having antlers less than three inches long, may be taken during this season and hunters may only use valid deer management permits or deer management assistance program tags.
All migratory game bird hunters must register annually for HIP through DEC’s licensing system. The HIP registration is required and helps state and federal biologists estimate hunter participation and harvest of migratory game birds.
HIP registration identifies active hunters who receive follow-up surveys from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Providing a valid e-mail address during HIP registration ensures registrants may participate in hunter opinion and harvest surveys.
There are two options to register with HIP — online at the DEC hunting license website or via the automated phone system available by calling (866) 933-2257. At the end of either process, a HIP registration number will be given. Migratory game bird hunters must carry this number while hunting.