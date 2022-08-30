New York DEC

ALBANY — September marks the beginning of several hunting seasons in New York, including squirrel and Canada goose getting underway Thursday in Upstate, and the early bear and antlerless deer seasons begin Sept. 10 in select wildlife management units.

“Early hunting seasons are a great opportunity to mentor and introduce new hunters to hunting,” Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Early bear, antlerless deer, and September goose seasons are all designed to reduce or stabilize wildlife populations in particular areas.”

