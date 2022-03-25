OLEAN — Paul Eade, director of engineering for Cutco Cutlery Corp., celebrated 35 years of service to the company on March 23.
Eade joined Cutco March 23, 1987, as a manufacturing engineer. He was also a staff level engineer, senior manufacturing engineer, senior process control and quality assurance engineer and process engineering manager before he was promoted to his current position on May 1, 2021.
A graduate of the University at Buffalo, Eade lives in Olean with his wife, Lori. He has two daughters, Taylor and Jocelyn.