LITTLE VALLEY — There’s a new grounds performer at the 178th Cattaraugus County Fair this year — Dynamo Dogs, a high-energy canine show featuring dock diving, Frisbee catching and more.
Gail Mirabella started The Dynamo Dogs 15 years ago when she and her high flying Frisbee dogs were the featured dog act on “The Greatest Show on Earth,” Ringling Bros. Circus, for four years. She has been training dogs since the age of 10 when she competed in her first kids dog show.
As a dog lover and trainer for more than one canine sport, she travels across the country sharing her expertise and entertaining crowds of all ages.
Many of The Dynamo Dogs have been adopted or rescued.
Gail’s entourage includes the unique combination of a father & son duo that performs acrobatic,freestyle routines. The father, Topper the Show Stopper, is one of the world’s smallest Frisbee catching dog. His son, Teaser the Crowd Pleaser, is right on his way to following in his father’s paw prints, his aerial acrobatics amazes everyone!
Glamour, an Australian Shepherd, was adopted out of Georgia, and performs hoop and rolling barrel tricks while her two border collies; K8 and Seeker, also adopted, are known for their quick and agile disposition that allows them to catch almost every Frisbee thrown. They both are great Dock Diving Dogs too, leaping over 20 feet into a pool.
The Dynamo Dogs consists of many small dogs that perform circus style tricks and what Gail calls “The Munchkins of Mayhem”.
Dynamo Dogs will appear three to four times each day of the county fair, Aug. 1-7.
Midway rides and grounds shows are by Powers & Thomas.
Grandstand events include:
Aug. 1 - Broken B Rodeo.
Aug, 2 - Demolition Derby.
Aug. 3 - Freebird concert (Lynryd Skynyrd tribute band).
Aug. 4 - Jordan Davis country music concert.
Aug. 5 - Justin Moore country music concert.
Aug. 6 - Monster Truck rally.
Aug. 7 - Monster Truck rally/Big Rig Truck Pull