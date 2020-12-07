BUFFALO — December may be the season of giving, but it’s typically a challenging time to collect enough blood donations — and that is without an ongoing pandemic.
That’s why the American Red Cross is urging those who are feeling well to give the gift of life by donating blood or platelets this holiday season.
To encourage donations, those who come to donate blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross Dec. 18-Jan. 4 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Red Cross officials serving Western New York say that as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, hospital demand for convalescent plasma has also grown. COVID-19 convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation given by those who've recovered from this coronavirus. Their plasma contains antibodies that may help patients actively fighting the virus.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.
The Red Cross says it is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 16-Jan. 4:
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
Allegany: Dec. 17, noon to 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 892, 4350 Route 417 West.
Delevan: Dec. 16, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Delevan Firefghters Training Center, 1006 N. Main St.
Gowanda: Dec. 30, noon to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 409, 100 Legion Drive.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Belfast: Dec. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Belfast UMC, Belfast UMC, 2 Chapel St.
Fillmore: Dec. 30, noon to 4 p.m., Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, 24 S. Genesee St.
Friendship: Dec. 22, from 1:30 to 6 p.m., Friendship American Legion, 29 Depot St.
Wellsville: Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson St., and Dec. 30, from 2 to 6 p.m., Brookside Wesleyan Church, 3456 Andover Road.
Whitesville: Dec. 17, from 1 to 5 p.m., Whitesville Fire Hall, 496 Main St.