OLEAN — An integral part of any friendship is a willingness to help one another. Time and again Dr. Ashok and Dr. Yogini Kothari have stepped up to help the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation and the community in many ways.
For that the Kotharis have been named as this year’s Friends of the Foundation honorees, and they will be honored at the 2021 Friends of the Foundation luncheon.
CRCF’s Friend of the Foundation award, the organization’s most prestigious, honors those who have established a fund or funds there and given generously and consistently over the years; an individual who has donated generously to existing funds; and/or someone who continues the Foundation’s mission through giving and volunteerism.
Since moving to the area some 35 years ago to serve in the healthcare field, the Kotharis have been a resource for the community when it comes to service and philanthropy.
Yogini Kothari worked as an orthodontist for more than 25 years. She served as an assistant professor at the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine in the Orthodontic Department for a number of years.
She had kept the local dental society (Cattaraugus and Allegany counties) active for two decades, serving as the president and representing the 8th district dental society of New York.
Kothari began serving as a CRCF board member in 2005. Shortly after, she and her husband established the Kothari Family Endowment Fund, which supports annual grants to the Olean General Hospital Foundation and the Olean Food Pantry and provides for the Kothari Family Health Care Scholarship for aspiring health care professionals.
Over the years the fund has made possible more than $25,000 in grants and scholarships. The fund has grown to now support two annual scholarships of a minimum of $800 each.
She serves on the OGH Foundation board, as well as the Hindu Society of Olean and Allegany, for which she is a past president. She is also a co-founder and past board member of the Olean Meditation Center. Additionally, she has been involved with planning India Fest and a number of other cultural celebrations in the area.
Ashok has had a long career as a cardiologist in Olean. He maintained a private cardiology practice for 35 years and served as staff cardiologist at St. Francis and Olean General.
Over the years he has served on various hospital committees, including the credential committee, cardiopulmonary and critical care committees and also was the Chief of Medicine at OGH. He has also served on the board of directors at the hospital, the OGH Foundation and Universal Primary Care.
Throughout his career, Kothari worked to advance cardiac care in our community by making additions and improvements in nuclear cardiology and echo cardiography and by establishing protocols for critical care of cardiac patients.
He was instrumental in the founding of the It’s Your Heart Club, which focused on prevention measures related to heart health long before the idea of prevention came into prominence in cardiology. The club quickly grew to 1,800 members, serving as an educational group and a support group for patients facing difficulties and procedures related to cardiology.
Kothari was also committed to training EMTs, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and primary care physicians.
He had planned to retire several years ago, but due to a shortage of cardiologists he served a number of years into his retirement, remaining dedicated to serving as OGH’s sole cardiologist while also maintaining his private practice.
He retired in 2018, but he still can often be found helping out in the cardiology department when needed.
Currently he is serving on the Olean Meditation Center board and also on the committee to establish preparedness to care for COVID patients at Olean General Hospital.
Internationally, the couple provide contributions and aid in response to international disasters and calamities.
Post-retirement they also volunteer their professional services at a health clinic in India during the winter months. They have also solely funded the construction of a dormitory for hearing impaired students at the Badhir Vidyalay Deaf School in India.
“Whether it be their time or resources, the Kotharis always help and give generously,” said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit. “Any time there is a need anywhere in this community, you can expect to see the Kotharis donning welcoming smiles, ready to get their hands in motion and do whatever it takes to give help where it is needed.”
Buchheit said the foundation planned to honor the Kotharis as this year’s Friends of the Foundation at the annual luncheon, prior to its cancellation due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we have to wait a year to honor them, we want to thank the Kotharis for their dedication to this community,” Buchheit said. “I think it’s fair to say that in light of current times, we owe a huge debt of gratitude to them for their dedication to supporting and helping to sustain health care in our community.”