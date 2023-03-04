OLEAN — The dramatic drop in teen and young adult cigarette smoking over the past dozen years has been eclipsed by the skyrocketing use of e-cigarettes and other nicotine delivery systems, two tobacco cessation experts say.
Dr. Kenneth Dahlgren, community engagement coordinator for Roswell Park Cancer Institute, told the Cattaraugus County Board of Health Friday that in 2010 27% of high school students across New York state had reported smoking cigarettes in the past month.
That was a state average, he noted, adding the rate in Western New York is usually 8% to 10% higher for reasons including the availability of low-cost tobacco products Native American territories.
Through efforts to reduce teen smoking, including raising the age to purchase tobacco products to 21 and prohibiting flavored cigarettes except menthol, the rate of young smokers had declined to 19.5% by 2014, Dahlgren said.
Another factor may have been beginning to drive those youth smoking numbers lower — e-cigarettes, which were being sold in 2014. By the next year, 10.5% of youths surveyed said they had used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days, and by the next year that percentage had doubled.
In 2020, 7.4% of high school students across the state were smoking cigarettes, but those using e-cigarettes — vaping — was 22.5%. Locally, the percentage of youth vaping is closer to 30%, Dahlgren said.
A 2021 survey of students in all schools in Allegany County found 27% of students in grades 10-12 were regular users of e-cigarettes. The numbers are similar in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.
The e-cigarettes — often with flavored vape cartridges — are fueled by 5% nicotine with a mixture of up to 400 chemicals. Heating the mixtures can create thousands of other chemicals, Dahlgren said.
Available on the Internet are more than 15,500 flavors for e-cigrettes, said Jon Chaffee, youth engagement coordinator for Tobacco Free Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties. After New York banned flavored pods to refill the original e-cigs, flavored disposable e-cigs came on the market.
Eighty percent of youth who vape got started with flavored e-cigarettes. If flavors were not available, it would be less attractive to youth, Chaffee said. And they aren’t just getting nicotine from cigarettes and e-cigarettes, but from flavored cigarillos (wrapped in tobacco, not paper), hookah pipes with flavored tobacco and flavored chew tobacco pouches.
Many of these alternative nicotine products are owned by the same companies that sell cigarettes, it was noted.
While not legally available in New York, banned flavors for e-cigs can often be found in nearby Pennsylvania and at smoke shops on Seneca Nation land, Dahlgren said.
Big tobacco companies targeted youth just as they targeted Blacks by heavily promoting menthol cigarettes beginning in the 1950s, Chaffee said. Today, nearly 85% of African Americans who smoke use menthol cigarettes.
The companies are now targeting the LGBTQ community, Dahlgren said.
The number one cancer killer in Cattaraugus County is lung cancer, but tobacco products including e-cigarettes also contribute to cardiac arrest and strokes, coronary artery disease, asthma and other ailments.
“Smoking has led to poor health outcomes in Cattaraugus County,” said Dr. Kevin Watkins, Cattaraugus County’s public health director. As a result, he said, the county has been a trend-setter in tobacco restrictions including raising the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 in 2016.
Over those seven years, the percentage of the county’s adult smokers has declined from 28.4% to 15.4%, Watkins said.
“I think we have done a great deal to move the dial for Cattaraugus County,” Watkins said. “We are finally turning the dial in the right direction.”
Dahlgren also spoke about cannabis smoking now that it is legal in New York. Some cannabis products contain very high levels of THC, the active ingredient in cannabis. They must be kept away from young people, he said. The legal age to purchase or possess cannabis is 21.
Dahlgren said the fine particulate matter that damages the lungs of a cigarette smoker is 3.5 times higher in a marijuana cigarette, while they contain many of the same harmful chemicals as tobacco products. Much more research on the long-term effects of marijuana use is needed, he added.
Dahlgren said he hopes to speak with Seneca Nation officials about efforts to more closely monitor sales of tobacco and e-cig products in smoke shops on the territories as well.
The Nation, like New York state, has regulations that prohibit the sale of tobacco, e-cigarettes or cannabis to anyone age 21, Dahlgren said.
An effort to discuss a licensing law for tobacco and cannabis products was shelved after New York state put a hold on Seneca Nation bank accounts over a court order to pay withheld casino revenues under the Gaming Compact, Dahlgren said.