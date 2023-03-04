Drop in teen smoking masked by increase in vaping by youth

Young non-cigarette tobacco users overwhelmingly started with flavored smoking products including hookahs, e-cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars.

 Provided

OLEAN — The dramatic drop in teen and young adult cigarette smoking over the past dozen years has been eclipsed by the skyrocketing use of e-cigarettes and other nicotine delivery systems, two tobacco cessation experts say.

Dr. Kenneth Dahlgren, community engagement coordinator for Roswell Park Cancer Institute, told the Cattaraugus County Board of Health Friday that in 2010 27% of high school students across New York state had reported smoking cigarettes in the past month.

Trending Food Videos

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Local & Social