The swift drop in the number of COVID-19 cases in Cattaraugus County has been just as steep in the county’s 12 public school districts.
While most of the county’s schools are on winter break this week, the most recent school reports show 10 students and two staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 for the seven days ending Feb. 23.
Students, teachers and school staff have represented 2,364 of the cases of COVID-19 the county has reported since September.v
Those numbers are included in the 14-day report that shows 86 students, 14 teachers and 29 staff as testing positive for he coronavirus.
The Olean City School District had the most cases of any school for the two weeks ending Wednesday — 90. The 52 students, 10 teachers and 28 staff members in the 14-day report include the two students and three staff members reported on Wednesday.
In the last 14 days, the 12 school districts reported a combined 86 students, 14 teachers and 29 staff members. That includes the last seven-day report on Wednesday which showed a combined 10 students and two staff members.
The latest data is contained in the New York State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Report Card website.
The school data mirrors a decline in COVID-19 cases from the highly transmissible Omicron variant that was responsible for nearly 5,000 cases in January and around 1,000 cases in the first three weeks of February.
The Olean City School District has reported 181 COVID-19 cases in students since the 2021-22 school year started in September and only two new cases on Feb. 23.
There have been 25 teachers testing positive over the school year, 10 who tested positive in the past two weeks and none in the past week. Thirty-seven staff members have tested positive including 28 in the last two weeks and three in the last week.
The number of students testing positive since the beginning of the school year, by school, are:
• East View Elementary, 30
• Washington West Elementary, 48
• Intermediate/Middle School, 72
• High School, 31
Other schools’ data includes:
• Allegany-Limestone — 112 students, 16 teachers, and eight staff; one student in last week.
• Cattaraugus-Little Valley — 157 students, 26 teachers, 27 staff; six students and one staff in past two weeks, including one student in last week.
• Ellicottville — 142 students, 10 teachers, 22 staff; including one student in last week.
• Franklinville — 113 students, 12 teachers, 26 staff; two students and one staff in last two weeks, no cases in past week.
• Gowanda — 189 students, 36 teachers, 48 staff; six students and one staff in past two weeks, including one student in past week.
• Hinsdale — 66 students, 15 teachers, 11 staff; one students in past two weeks, no cases in past week.
• Portville — 172 students, 20 teachers, 31 staff; five students in last two weeks, no cases in past week.
• Randolph — 128 students, 24 teachers, 15 staff; one staff in past two weeks; no cases in past week.
• Salamanca — 185 students, 49 teachers, 21 staff; four students, one teacher and one staff in the past two weeks including one student in the past week.
• West Valley — 25 students, eight teachers and nine staff; one staff member in past two weeks; three students in past two weeks including one in past week.
• Yorkshire-Pioneer — 374 students, 34 teachers and 52 staff; three students in past two weeks, including two in the past week.
Upon returning to school next week, all students will take a COVID-19 test and report the results to the schools.
At the end of the week they will take another test, which will help state officials determine whether the lift the mask requirement in schools as expected as the omicron variant wanes.