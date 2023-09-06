BELFAST — More and more law enforcement and emergency services personnel are using small drones to aid them in their duties, including in searches.
Recently use of a small drone for surveillance purposes resulted in a happy outcome when a young teenager went missing in Allegany County.
New York Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers and State Police troopers were alerted that a boy, 13, was missing from his town of Belfast home the evening of Aug. 28. The boy’s family advised the teen had left four to five hours earlier to look for the family dog; however, the dog returned home without the boy.
Authorities noted the family also indicated the boy suffers from episodes of passing out.
The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office provided a drone in the search for the boy, and a possible sighting was made in the woods a short distance from the residence.
At 9:15 p.m., DEC rangers and NYSP troopers found the boy, unconscious but breathing. Rescuers revived the boy, provided him with water and walked him home.
Belfast Ambulance transported the teen to the hospital as a precaution.