OLEAN — City police will soon have a drone at their disposal thanks to grants from the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
The unarmed drone is roughly the size of a basketball, Mayor Bill Aiello said.
“I was surprised at how small it is,” he told the Times Herald, noting it carries visible light and infrared imaging equipment.
The city joins a rising number of agencies using drones. New York State Police began deploying drones in 2018, while fire departments including Allegany have utilized similar units in recent years for firefighting and search and rescue operations.
In August 2022, city officials reported the receipt of $1,500 from the CRCF and efforts to seek more grant funding, leading to the more recent awards from the CRCF and the purchase earlier this month. When told of the first grant, aldermen called for policies on drone usage with concerns toward privacy rights.
Various groups nationwide have called for written policies on drones and limits on law enforcement use, including groups inside and outside of law enforcement. The International Association of Police Chiefs recommends the adoption of policies with authorized missions, crew qualifications and operational procedures be developed before UAVs are used by agencies. Civil liberties groups have cautioned on the use of drones, with the American Civil Liberties Union urging limits on usage to emergencies or with a warrant; the adoption of policies by the public’s representatives and available to the public which allow for audits and oversight of drone use; and banning the deployment of weapons on law enforcement drones.
Law enforcement use of drones came into the public’s eye during the George Floyd protests in 2020.
There will be restrictions on use, the mayor said, and it will not be used for wide-scale surveillance.
“It’s not going to be up and running all the time,” Aiello said. “They’re working on a policy — they will have a policy in place beforehand.”
Currently, the mayor said a lack of policy and licensing is prohibiting even demonstration flights.
Any operator will need to receive a Remote Pilot Certificate issued by the Federal Aviation Administration, which requires a written test on topics including regulations, flight restrictions and emergency procedures. The FAA also requires online recurrent training every 24 months to maintain a license.
Once everything is in place, the mayor noted the drone will be kept to below 400 feet in altitude due to federal airspace restrictions.
Aiello said the work to acquire the drone was led by Patrolman Dylan Ensell and Chief Ron Richardson.
“The City of Olean Police Department has assisted other agencies in the county with missing persons cases within the past few years. During these incidents, time is of the essence to ensure the safety of the missing person along with the first responders,” said Ensell. “Technology, such as drones, enables police departments to address situations quicker and with more effective response times to various calls.
“In 2021, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute where an individual inside a residence advised 911 operators that he would harm his children if the police tried to enter the residence,” Ensell told the CRCF. “They leveraged their drone to be able to get a look inside of the residence, without putting any of their officers in danger. They had observed via the drone that the individual was highly intoxicated and had fallen asleep, at which point they were able to safely evacuate the children.”
Officials also hope to use the drone to assist other agencies with dangerous calls or missing persons cases, as well as leveraging the drone’s infrared imaging to aid firefighters.
Grants from CRCF’s Community Fund and the United Way of Cattaraugus County’s Bill and Cathy Fraser grant program covered 25% of the funding for the $9,000 grant. Grants from the Stitt Foundation and Cutco Foundation made up the remaining $6,500 for the drone. The drone was purchased without using any taxpayer funds, Aiello noted.
“The purpose of the Foundation’s Community Fund is to respond the changing needs of our community. We have seen how important a drone can be in cases of missing persons and other situations we have seen in our area in recent years,” said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit. “This piece of equipment will be a huge help to our local first responders in times of need, and our board of directors is excited to have supported the Olean Police Department in acquiring it.”