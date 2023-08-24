LITTLE VALLEY — Nearly a year after a drunken driving crash in Portville killed an Olean teen and left a Cuba teen paralyzed, the driver has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated and other counts.
Skyler J. Hess of Little Genesee, who turned 21 on Aug. 8, had a blood-alcohol content level of 0.15 — nearly twice the legal limit — early Sept. 3 when the crash occurred. The pickup truck he was driving careened out of control and struck a parked vehicle along Route 417 in Portville, pushing it into another vehicle that then struck a group of young people who were standing on a lawn.
Kayden Belleisle, 19, died from injuries suffered when he was struck, while Gabby Kranock, 18 at the time, also was struck and suffered paralysis from the shoulders down. A third teen, Hailey Bello, 16 at the time and a fellow Cuba-Rushford student with Kranock, was also injured.
Cattaraugus County District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said, in addition to the counts of criminally negligent homicide, vehicular assault in the second degree — both felonies — and DWI, Hess pleaded guilty earlier this week in county court to reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class D felony; criminal mischief in the fourth degree; reckless driving; and move from lane unsafely.
Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9.
Belleisle was a 2021 graduate of Olean High School. His family said a little more than two weeks before his death he had graduated from the Southeast Lineman Training Center in Trenton, Georgia, and he was looking forward to being a linemen with National Grid.
Supporters in the Southern Tier and beyond have rallied around Kranock and her family as she has endured surgeries and hospital stays since the tragedy. Kranock’s courage in the months after her devastating injury have resulted in fundraising efforts to help cover medical expenses as well as benefit non-profit groups that have provided support for her and her family.
ALSO IN COURT THIS WEEK:
William Fisher, 31, of Salamanca, was sentenced to four years of probation for his conviction of arson in the fourth degree, stemming from an incident on Sept. 25 in the city of Salamanca when the defendant recklessly damaged a building by intentionally starting a fire.
Crystal Reynolds, 42, of Holland, was sentenced to one year conditional discharge for her conviction of driving while intoxicated. She drove while intoxicated July 1, 2018, in Yorkshire.
Jason Turek, 48, of Allegany, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with criminal mischief in the third degree, assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree. The alleged incident occurred June 30, 2022, in the town of Allegany, when the defendant damaged property of another person, and caused physical injury. The matter was adjourned for motions.
Turek also entered a plea of not guilty to a second indictment that charges him with DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of the motor vehicle. The alleged incident occurred July 5, 2022, in the town of Allegany. The matter was also adjourned for motions.