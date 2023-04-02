The Salamanca community held its annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday at the Salamanca Youth Center, continuing the recent tradition of a drive-thru event. Local officials, emergency responders, volunteers at area organizations and more parked their vehicles and passed out Easter candy, toys, prizes and other goodies. Some kids stopped for a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny along the route.

