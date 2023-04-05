OLEAN — A drive-in-style Walk the Way of the Cross event will mark Good Friday in the city.
Sponsored by the Greater Olean Association of Churches, many other local churches are collaborating for the event, set for noon at Lincoln Park.
Nearly 20 clergy members from various denominations are participating. Organizers said they hope to bring Christians from across the city together in order to bring encouragement, hope and a new outbreak of faith.
Attendees are encouraged to drive in and listen on live FM radio in their car, or bring a lawn chair and sit outside in the park. Those bringing chairs are asked to park in the Olean First Baptist Church parking lot and walk over, leaving the spaces on South Street for drive-in participants.