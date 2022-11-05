HOUSTON — Dresser Utility Solutions, a manufacturer of metering, electronics, instrumentation, flow control, distribution repair products, and over pressure protection devices to utility and industrial customers, has acquired the assets of Total Piping Solutions (TPS) of Olean, N.Y., which will be incorporated into and managed by the Dresser Pipeline Solutions business in Bradford, Pa.
The asset acquisition will include transfer of use of TPS patents and trademarked products, expanding DPS’ distribution network and portfolio of products that are designed specifically for water and wastewater markets and applications.
Terms of the deal, which was announced Friday, were not disclosed.
Specifically, TPS trademarked products TX3, Triple Tap, Quick Cam, and Ultra-Sleeve, which fit a wide range of applications, will now be positioned for accelerated growth when combined with Dresser’s existing product line which includes AIS-compliant products to diameters of 120 inches or more.
“This acquisition is a complimentary move for both Dresser and TPS and will benefit water utilities and municipalities, by allowing us to provide a complete product portfolio to assist in the remediation and renewal of aging infrastructure in the U.S. and globally,” said Joe Tarszowicz, vice president of operations of Dresser Pipeline Solutions (DPS).
Daryl Piontek, president of operations and engineering at TPS, said, “TPS offers innovative, patented products designed specifically for water, wastewater, and industrial applications. Dresser’s vast manufacturing expertise, combined with our customer-focused solutions, will allow for innovative new product development designed for the water market.”
According to a company spokesperson, there will be no changes to the operations in Bradford.
“This acquisition allows us to support a key growth area in the water and wastewater sectors, while ensuring the same level of customer focus and support to our long-standing customers in other market sectors,” the official stated.
There will no immediate changes to TPS operations, and the company will remain in Olean, the spokesperson also said. “Our goal is to minimize impact on employees and our customers.”
The Dresser Utility Solutions family of companies includes: Dresser Measurement, Dresser Actaris Gas, Dresser Pipeline Solutions, Flow Safe, ROOTS Regulators, Nibsco Automation, ANDCO, RCS, and Texsteam.