Dresser Utility Solutions

HOUSTON — Dresser Utility Solutions, a manufacturer of metering, electronics, instrumentation, flow control, distribution repair products, and over pressure protection devices to utility and industrial customers, has acquired the assets of Total Piping Solutions (TPS) of Olean, N.Y., which will be incorporated into and managed by the Dresser Pipeline Solutions business in Bradford, Pa.

The asset acquisition will include transfer of use of TPS patents and trademarked products, expanding DPS’ distribution network and portfolio of products that are designed specifically for water and wastewater markets and applications.

