Dream It Do It, JCC continue student engagement in National Manufacturing Month

Olean High School students learn to make dog tags in the MTI building on Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus as part of National Manufacturing Month.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — About 130 Olean High School students on Friday enjoyed diving into the possibilities of pursuing a career in manufacturing and the local job opportunities available with the instructors and employers who live it every day.

Dream It Do It continued activities for National Manufacturing Month this week, culminating with tours of Cutco and Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus for Olean students, including three hands-on sessions in the college’s MTI building.

