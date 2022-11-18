WEST VALLEY — A Draft Environmental Impact Statement for Phase 2 of the cleanup at the West Valley Demonstration Project is expected to be published in 2025.

There will be a six-month public comment period after the DEIS is published, members of the West Valley Citizens Task Force learned earlier this week during the West Valley Demonstration Project’s quarterly meeting.

