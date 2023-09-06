ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone Elementary School students attended the first day of the 2023-24 school year Tuesday.
So did Toby, a therapy dog handled by Principal Maren Bush — both Bush and Toby are in their second year on the job at the elementary school.
Toby is a 5-year-old poodle and Norwegian elk hound mix Bush brings to school daily for social and emotional help for students and staff alike. Toby has a red vest that identifies him as a therapy dog.
After classes started Tuesday, Toby accompanied Bush and Tammy Peters, dean of students, as they walked around the school, popping into classrooms. Toby was the center of attention most everywhere they went.
Bush was a speech pathologist for the district for 15 years before she left for a few years to train to become a school administrator. The 2022-23 school year was her first as Allegany-Limestone principal. Toby came with her.
And Toby isn’t the only therapy dog at the elementary school.
Elementary teacher Alicia Bockmier’s black golden doodle Chuck is with her two days a week. “They get along very well,” Bush said of the two dogs.
The dogs brighten students’ days and make school more welcoming, Bush explained. Toby “has been embedded into the (school) culture.”
There is also a therapy dog at the Allegany-Limestone Middle/High School, who helped pioneer the concept in the district several years ago.
Special education teacher Misty Schuman has Moose, a golden doodle, who serves as a therapy dog not only in her classes, but to other high school students and staff.
There is something calming about petting a dog. The therapy dogs are quick to bring a smile to anyone’s face they come across.
“It’s amazing what they can do for a child who is struggling,” Bush said.
Bush was out to greet students on the first day of school on Tuesday as they arrived first by car, then by bus. “I was out welcoming students and staff, making sure everyone feels good and know they are part of something awesome.”
Bush said, “Toby is here for (students) any time they need. Kids relate to him, they walk him and take him to lunch.”
As Bush and Peters walked through the halls with Toby, students and staff came up to interact with him. Often he seems to sense who needs to pet him. He also remembers those who are good petters.
Raider Baire, a third-grade student posed for a photo with Toby in the hallway. Another staff member came along and gave Toby a long hug, not having seen him since June.
Toby was a hit with students in Stephanie Miller’s second-grade class as well as the fifth-graders in Joy Wilber’s music class.
District Superintendent Anthony Giannicchi, who was at the elementary school for opening day, said the therapy dogs are good for students and staff — including the superintendent — at both schools.
Toby and the other therapy dogs in the district know how to make people feel good: Let people pet you and occasionally return the favor by licking them.