BELMONT — Masks at the polls and a new online appointment system for motor vehicle transactions were announced on Friday by Allegany County officials.
The county clerk’s office reported that it will begin an online appointment system for those needing services from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Clerk Rob Christman said that, with assistance from the county Board of Legislators, that his office initiated a new computer-based reservation system on Friday for the DMV offices in Belmont. Limited walk-in services will begin Nov. 4 for county residents only.
“During this pandemic, the phone system has been stressed to the limit,” Christman said. “We are hoping the new computer-based reservation system and limited walk-in program will break the phone call log jams.”
Limited walk-in appointment program starts Nov. 4, and are for Allegany County residents only. Individuals who choose to make a walk-in appointment will be provided appointment information at the entrance to the DMV office. Basic documents required for the transaction will be discussed at this time. Having a cell phone is critical to participating in the walk-in appointment system as you will be notified when a DMV examiner becomes available.
All walk in appointment individuals will have to wait outside the county facility until remote notification. Most will wait in their vehicles until they are notified by text, but a few seats will be available for those who are infirm or disabled.
The walk-in appointment program is on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is no guarantee that all individuals will be served. Customers should also be aware that certain days are traditionally busy, including days after holidays, at the beginning and end of the month, and on Mondays and Fridays.
In addition, safety protocols will be observed. Only the customer will be allowed in the office unless another person is needed to complete the transaction, for example, a parent/guardian of a minor or an interpreter. Customers must always wear a face covering and maintain 6 feet from others in the office whenever possible.
Face coverings include cloth, surgical masks, N-95 respirators, or face shields. In addition, customers should not visit the office if they have traveled within 14 days to a state with significant community spread of COVID-19, or if they are feeling unwell.
To register for an appointment, visit alleganycountydmv.setmore.com. For assistance, or more information, call (585) 268-9267.
IN ADDITION, the Allegany County Board of Elections announced that polling stations will enforce state executive orders on mask wearing for those coming to the polls for early voting and for the Nov. 3 general election.
Those under the age of 2 and those with medical conditions that preclude the use of a mask are exempt. Options for voters who can not or choose not to wear a mask, according to the state BOE, include setting aside an isolated point in the polling station for such voters to cast their ballots, as well as allowing for absentee ballots to be cast.
Early voting begins Oct. 24 at the board of elections offices, 8 Willets Ave., Belmont. Dates and times are:
- Oct 24: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 25: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 26: 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Oct. 27: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 28: 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Oct. 29: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.