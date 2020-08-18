The recent dismissal of a 48-count indictment against an Allegany man charged with illegally having nearly 300 reptiles was the result of a perfect storm, according to District Attorney Lori P. Rieman.
County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz dismissed the indictment on Aug. 9, on motion of the attorney for William Engelder, 72, of Union Street, Allegany, because the prosecution was not timely under New York Criminal Law.
County prosecutors had six months, 184 days to proceed to trial after the criminal summons was issued July 2, 2019. The Engelder case exceeded that six-month period by 40 days, Peter Kooshioan, Engelder’s attorney pointed out in his motion.
Engelder was charged in August 2018 with illegally possessing nearly 300 reptiles, including two king cobras, three gila monsters and numerous turtles, which are protected.
Asked for comment on the court decision, DEC spokesman P.J. Pignitaro said, “DEC is carefully reviewing this decision to determine the next steps in this serious matter.”
The district attorney commented that the dismissal was the result “of a perfect storm.”
Rieman said, “Two of the three different key ADAs (assistant district attorneys) that handled it left the office in January and it was then inherited by my first assistant, who had a nightmare of a time gathering the discovery-not to mention the complete shortage of staff and huge caseload for each of us.”
The district attorney said, “It was also during the change in discovery statutes, since which we have gone digital, however, most of the items of evidence in this case were not digitized. It was also unclear which discovery statutes applied since it happened prior to the discovery change,” she added.
“Without any case law for guidance, we did what we thought we needed to do to be compliant,” Rieman said.
“The bottom line is that this case was the perfect storm and regretfully, the case was lost.” The change in discovery laws and being short-staffed contributed to the delays that led to the dismissal.
Rieman said she was “a little disturbed that some of the public think I do not prosecute animal cruelty cases, of which this was only a neglect, not a cruelty. I prosecute any prosecutable animal cruelty case that comes my way and we have a good track record with trying to prosecute them.”
She explained, “Unfortunately, they are usually very difficult to prove unless proper investigations take place and, unfortunately, most of our law enforcement agencies do not have the resources and/or training for this specialized field. I have recently hired a new attorney who is very involved with animal cruelty law. Hopefully, with him, we may be better at guiding our law enforcement agents.”