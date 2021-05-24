ALLEGANY — A new activity for young and old alike has made a quiet entry into Gargoyle Park.
The City of Olean-owned park, comprising 49 acres of woods and grassy parkland, has seen the installation of an 18-hole disc golf course thanks to efforts by city officials and the Twin Tiers Disc Golf Club. The facility is the first public course in Cattaraugus County and is free to use.
“We’re really excited — it’s going to be a great use for that park,” said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department. “The community has been really receptive to this.”
A temporary map of the course has been put up by Hole 1, and users may also access a map by downloading the UDisc app for smartphones.
According to the Professional Disc Golf Association, the object of the game is to complete the course in as few throws as possible. Starting on each hole at a tee, players throw toward the target, throwing from the spot where the last disc throw ended. Rules about taking turns, the par for courses, etc. are similar to that of golf.
While the game may be played with a generic, inexpensive disc, many players opt for specialty discs for various types of shots — similar to a golfer using different clubs for different shots.
A full list of official rules may be found at www.pdga.com/rules.
Starting in November, after receiving the blessing of Olean’s Common Council, disc golfers and the city worked to secure donations for the course from local businesses and patrons. Crediting local disc golf enthusiasts for their hard work, Shewairy said the biggest issue with the course was ordering the targets due to the pandemic.
Mayor Bill Aiello said a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for later in the season after course signs with sponsor listings and tee areas are installed.
“People have already been down there using it,” the mayor said, encouraging residents to visit the park for a taste.
New players are invited to join the Wednesday night league, starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the park. Tournaments and clinics are also being planned.
For more information on the club, visit it on Facebook or at www.twintiersdiscgolf.org.
ALONG WITH A NEW USE, city officials also are eyeing upgrades to the park’s access.
While Gargoyle Road is a town of Allegany road, the stretch south of the flood control levee leading to the park is considered a private driveway and the city’s responsibility. Because of its status and location, work on the worst sections of road are not eligible for the state Consolidated Street and Highway Improvement Program — the aid which pays for the vast majority of repaving projects on city streets.
For years, the road has deteriorated, leading to complaints and a makeshift lane through the grass adjacent to the road for park visitors.
As the city has no dirt roads, the Town of Olean highway department lended a crew and a grader — a large machine used to smooth dirt roads — to scrape down the roadway as a first step toward improvement.
“The goal is to have the county pave it,” Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring said, hoping to have that work done this summer.
Between the disc golf and road improvements, Shewairy hopes more users take advantage of the park. He noted several weddings and family events have already booked rentals in the park this summer.
“We’re trying to market it,” he said, adding anyone interested in a rental may call 376-5666.
