Directions to offer youth swordsman class

OLEAN — Directions in Independent Living’s Together We Thrive program for at-risk youth, will offer a class in swordsmanship by master trainer and swordsman Wayne Welburn.
The free class will be held 1-4 p.m. Aug. 30 in War Veterans Park and is open to all youth.
The extraordinary opportunity to learn sword-fighting in the Spanish Montante method of the 1500s by Wayne Welburn offers young people a way to develop self-empowerment. While it is not a martial art, it offers many of the same benefits.
“Kids who can’t do martial arts due to early life abuse which triggers their abuse issues, are able to do sword fighting safely without triggering the abuse,” Welburn said. “It’s usually easier for them to do sword fighting.”
Using safe rubber-tipped swords, Welburn teaches the young people the fine art of self-defense which supports personal empowerment using sword fighting styles once used by the Spanish conquistadors such as Francisco Pizzaro and Hernán Cortés.
“The Spanish conquistadors used Montante swords,” Welburn said, describing the unique Iberian montante sword as a large sword which was wielded in both hands to attack.
Long after the age of the conquistadores, the Montante sword was used in a more civilian context by body and city guards to split up street fights, by separating the street warriors.
The class will focus on the history of the use of the Montante sword, how to grip the sword and basic striking for defense or offense. Welburn has taught Swordsmanship throughout the Southern Tier and recently at the YMCA.
The class is funded through a generous grant from the United Way of Cattaraugus County. For information, contact Marcie Thurst at (716) 307-2407, mthurst@oleanilc.org or Emily Sullivan at (716) 307-0654, esullivan@oleanilc.org.