OLEAN — Directions in Independent Living will host a Wine Walk as part of the StrOlean event set for Oct. 8.
The wine walk, which organizers said is expected to become an annual event, runs from 1 to 4 p.m. The registration table for the Wine Walk will be located in Lincoln Park in the corner by the Silent Policeman sign. Participants — must be 21 or older to participate — can pick up bracelets, passports and wine glasses starting at 12:30 p.m., with serving starting at 1 p.m.
Each participant will receive a wine tasting glass with their ticket purchase. Each vendor or business will offer two tastings at each location. Finish tastings and rinse glasses at each stop, as by law participants are not allowed to walk away from the booth area with an open container with alcohol still inside it.
There will be hors d'oeuvres offered at some of the booths as well as some vendors/businesses offering discounts, coupons, or specials for their stores or eating establishments.