OLEAN — Directions in Independent Living will host a Wine Walk as part of the StrOlean event set for Oct. 8.

The wine walk, which organizers said is expected to become an annual event, runs from 1 to 4 p.m. The registration table for the Wine Walk will be located in Lincoln Park in the corner by the Silent Policeman sign. Participants — must be 21 or older to participate — can pick up bracelets, passports and wine glasses starting at 12:30 p.m., with serving starting at 1 p.m.

 

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social