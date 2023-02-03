Cashless tolls on New York Thruway

Cars pass under the cashless-toll gantry on the New York State Thruway at the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in 2018.

 TNS file

ALBANY — New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli believes the New York State Thruway Authority should reconsider of proposed systemwide toll hike.

DiNapoli released a report Friday in which his office raised concerns about the proposal, saying the authority should first improve its operations and maximize non-toll revenues before considering boosting tolls beginning in 2024.

