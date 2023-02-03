ALBANY — New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli believes the New York State Thruway Authority should reconsider of proposed systemwide toll hike.
DiNapoli released a report Friday in which his office raised concerns about the proposal, saying the authority should first improve its operations and maximize non-toll revenues before considering boosting tolls beginning in 2024.
DiNapoli’s office came to the conclusion following a review of a decade’s worth of Thruway finances. He said the report turned up what he described as “gaps” in essential information deemed “necessary to evaluate the proposal.”
“The Thruway Authority’s toll increase proposal comes at a time of extraordinary challenges for New Yorkers who are faced with rising costs for everything from food to shelter to gas,” DiNapoli said. “The Thruway should be more transparent with the public and disclose critical information, and identify and put in place all possible cost-savings and alternative revenue actions to minimize costs to drivers. Raising tolls should be the last option, and the thruway has more work to do.”
In December, the authority’s board began the process of implementing a multi-year toll hike plan, with the first hike scheduled for 2024, the first such increase in 14 years. The proposed rate hike plan would include a second toll increase in 2027.
The proposal is still subject to public hearings and final approval by the authority’s board. If approved as recommended, the hike would be 10% for E-Z Pass users over a four-year period, including 5% in 2024 and another 5% in 2027. Pay-by-mail rates would also be increased to 75% percent higher than the E-ZPass rates under the proposal.
Authority officials have said toll rate hikes are needed to fund future capital projects, including bridge and other infrastructure maintenance, meet debt obligations and continue to provide safe and reliable service to motorists.
DiNapoli’s report found that the Thruway’s finances and operations have been influenced by five key factors over the last decade:
• Cashless tolling and problems with tolls by mail: The Thruway’s cashless toll system was fully implemented statewide in November 2020. Two years later, according to DiNapoli’s report, authority management is unable to show how the modernization effort has produced desired cost savings or efficiencies and, DiNapoli noted, erroneous bills and significant fines and penalties have been causes for concern among residents, motorists and some state officials who have called for improvements to make sure the system functions as intended.
An audit of the authority’s cashless tolls program was initiated in April and is in progress.
• DiNapoli reported that the Thruway experienced sharp declines in toll revenues — 16.8% in 2020 — due to the coronavirus pandemic before rebounding in 2021.
• Construction of the Cuomo Bridge: The authority spent $3.8 billion from 2012-21 — more than half of its capital spending dollars — to complete the bridge project, which also required $254 million budgeted through 2024. The state contributed $2.3 billion toward the cost of the bridge and other projects, but remaining capital costs associated with the bridge have been financed with Thruway debt, DiNapoli’s office noted.
• Debt management practices: DiNapoli’s report indicates the Thruway’s annual debt service on currently outstanding debt is projected to grow by more than $419 million by 2031, up 36.1% from 2022. The debt, along with additional borrowing proposed for between 2023-27, will cause the authority’s debt service to grow nearly 61% by 2031.
“This growing debt service burden reflects both the impact of the Cuomo Bridge and prior debt management decisions to structure debt to prioritize short-term savings at the expense of long-term finances by deferring debt repayment into future years,” DiNapoli said.
• Shifting financial obligations: While the Thruway was intended to be mostly self-financing, DiNapoli said it benefited from $2.3 billion in support from the state during the construction of the Cuomo Bridge. At the same time, however, DiNapoli said the governor pushed forth a toll freeze through 2020.
The state has also made major shifts in responsibility pertaining to its financial and operating obligations — including those of the canal corporation and state police — making effective long-term planning difficult and blurring the lines between the state and the Thruway, DiNapoli said.
In addition, the state has relied on the Thruway as a “backdoor borrowing” financing vehicle with more than $5 billion in state-supported thruway debt outstanding, hindering transparency, he said.
Before the Thruway Authority approves any toll increases, the comptroller encouraged it to resolve systemwide cashless tolling and TBM issues and perform a comprehensive assessment of operating needs and expenses to identify costs that may no longer be necessary.
He also said the authority should maximize non-toll revenue sources — as shown by recent major increases in revenue from its fiber optic system, DiNapoli said the Authority should pursue alternative revenue streams from its service areas and gasoline stations, special permits and other property.
Finally, DiNapoli said the authority must disclose a capital needs assessment to justify cost projections.