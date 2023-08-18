ALLEGANY — A group of local students have spent part of their summer vacation helping the area’s senior citizens learn how to use the internet, have a video call with friends and family, and even how to order a package of cookies from Amazon or Walmart.
Named the Geek Squad, the dozen students are interns with the Cattaraugus-Allegany Dream It Do It program. Presented with a couple of projects to tackle this summer, assisting residents of various nursing homes and senior living facilities in the greater Olean area was the overwhelming favorite.
Evelyn Sabina, executive director of CA DIDI, said they had several projects in the works for the summer, but she noticed that this group of students was particularly kind and caring.
“They were also very tech-savvy,” she said.
After Sabina mentioned this to Julie Hall, executive director of Interfaith Caregivers, Hall suggested the tech workshops as a possible project.
“We went back to the group and proposed this idea as one of the projects, and almost all of them put their hands up that they wanted to participate,” Sabina said.
On Thursday, several of the students met with residents at Absolut Care of Allegany and showed them how they can order anything and everything they want in a matter of minutes and have it shipped directly to the nursing home.
Grace Ring, an upcoming senior at Olean High School, said she’s participated in Dream It Do It programs for several years and this is her second summer in the internship program. With ambitions of becoming a teacher, Ring said Sabina developed some projects to help her better figure out what type of teacher she wants to be.
“They came up with this program for us to reach out to our community and help out,” she said. “From the places that we’ve visited so far, I think they’ve really enjoyed it.”
Because this summer included a lot more personable and hands-on projects, Ring said she’s going to remember all the joy each of the people they’ve interacted with.
“We’ve really been working with all demographics, from kids who are still in middle school to the people we’re working with right now,” she said. “I think it means a lot to them, and it really means a lot to me.”
Amy Button, Activities Director at Absolut Care of Allegany, echoed Ring’s comments, saying how important it is to see the intergenerational connections being made between the teens and the seniors as well as bringing in new technology the residents may not know about.
“This is huge for them,” she added. “It’s going to be a game-changer.”
Hall said seven of the students also recently met at the Brookside Community in Olean to help four residents with various technology. One woman wanted help with online shopping, another wanted to learn all about the features on her phone and another wanted help with a website for his Civil War re-enactment group.
“The Community Room at Brookside has a large smart TV,” Hall said. “The students showed how to use the TV to play music and search YouTube. They talked about what makes a TV smart and what streaming means.”
The interns were quite fascinated learning about the Civil War and the re-enactments that happen in Angelica, Hall said. They also learned who Johnny Cash was when surfing music on the smart TV.
“The seniors enjoyed talking with and sharing themselves with the interns,” she added. “There were many smiles and laughs between them.”
Any opportunities that bring together multiple generations are beneficial to all involved, Hall said, adding it’s important for youth to stay connected to older generations. She said it’s also important to facilitate conversation, kindness and service opportunities for youth.
“Seniors have so much to offer in terms of life experiences and knowledge,” Hall explained. “They very much want to be included in the community and continue to learn and grow.”
Hall said some of the different places they have visited mentioned that they would like to see the program continue. They said they are already planning to revisit a few friends they made at Aspen Manor to continue conversations that were shared there.