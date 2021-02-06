U.S. Rep. Tom Reed has hinted before he might someday run for New York governor.
Earlier this week, however, in a telephone press conference with reporters, the Corning Republican sent Gov. Andrew Cuomo a rhetorical telegram: “Gov. Cuomo, your days are numbered and there’s new leadership coming to Albany.”
Reed’s remarks to reporters came after a long pause following some pointed remarks from a Cuomo spokesman replying to Reed asking the U.S. Justice Department to investigate nursing home deaths in New York from COVID-19.
The spokesman referred to Reed as “a QAnon Trump supporter” and said investigators should be asking him and “the rest of the Trump enablers” what they knew about planning for the Capitol insurrection they helped foment Jan. 6.
After a brief pause to catch his breath, Reed replied “Disgusting. Disgusting. It’s a complete lack of leadership and I would expect no different from Gov. Cuomo to engage in such despicable rhetoric. He should be ashamed of himself.”
That’s when Reed called out the governor, saying his “days are numbered.”
Reed has accused Cuomo of contributing to the deaths of some of the 13,000 nursing home residents who have died from COVID-19 by requiring nursing homes to take residents from the hospital after they had been treated for the coronavirus.
Cuomo said the state Department of Health was following CDC guidance when the policy was instituted. He also said nursing homes were not supposed to take residents they were not able to care for. State officials indicated COVID was largely spread not by residents who were recovering from the virus, but by staff and residents friends and family visiting the facilities.
Last week, New York Atty. Gen. Letitia James issued a report that found New York nursing home deaths may have been underreported by as much as half. Many deaths of nursing home residents occurred in hospitals.
Reed and others used the report to urge the Justice Department to investigate.
Reed said he wanted “a fact-based investigation of the 15,000 souls lost” in nursing homes. The governor “sent 15,000 souls to their deaths” when he ordered nursing homes to take residents who were COVID-19 positive from hospitals.
Reed, no stranger to criticizing Cuomo, was asked about his political future. When he was elected in 2010, Reed pledged to serve no more than six terms. He is in the beginning of his sixth term now.
Cuomo’s third four-year year will come to an end Dec. 31, 2022, with the gubernatorial election Nov. 8, 2022.
While Cuomo hasn’t telegraphed his intentions, he’s got a sizable campaign war chest and another year before he has to decide whether to run for a fourth term.
“I am focused right now, each and every day in my tenure in Congress, doing what I try to do — solve problems and take on this COVID 19 virus and put it in the history books,” Reed said. “Wherever the political future takes me, it will take me.”
Reed said he is well aware of the commitment he made to the public “and I will honor those commitments. I will leave it to the public to make the decision where my future goes. It has always been up to the people to decide my political fate and I will respect their judgement.”