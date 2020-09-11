ELDRED, Pa. — The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on everyone, and particularly on volunteer fire departments.
The America’s Guardians Motorcycle Club organized a dice run for Saturday to help out the Eldred Borough Fire Department and ambulance service.
“It’s a 100-mile ride to raise funds for the department,” explained Jeremy Barnard, sergeant at arms of the club, which is made up of members of law enforcement and public safety. The club has members in Bradford, Eldred, Port Allegany, Sheffield and Warren.
“We’re trying to help them out with expenses,” Barnard explained of the ride. “We thought it was a good way to give back. With COVID-19, a lot of fundraising has taken a big hit. The raffles, the drawings, the things these volunteer fire departments rely on, they haven’t been able to do.”
Any street legal vehicle is welcome to take part in the dice run. Barnard said the cost is $20 for the driver, and $15 per passenger; the cost includes dinner after.
On the ride, the first stop will be in Coudersport, the second at the Vets Club in Emporium, and then the Crosby Legion before returning to the Eldred Borough fire hall. “It will be an escorted ride. We’ll try to keep everyone together as much as possible.”
Registration will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, and the ride will begin at 11:15 a.m.
After the ride, the fire department will host a dinner with a cash bar, raffles and prizes.
While the club has hosted dice runs in the past, this will be the first they have done for the fire department. Barnard said the club has done rides to benefit the L.E.E.K. Hunting and Mountain Preserve in Oswayo in the past.
Barnard said America’s Guardians has been around since 2007, and the local chapter — Chapter PA2A — will be celebrating its 10th year of existence in October.