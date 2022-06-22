ELLICOTTVILLE — The owner of Olean Center Mall outlined initial plans to redevelop the downtown mall to the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency and plans to seek unspecified tax breaks.
Angelo Ingrassia, a Rochester developer who bought the aging Olean Center Mall from Zamias Group two years ago for $5.9 million, told the IDA board Tuesday the first step will be to make the outside of the mall more attractive, improve the signage and the parking lot.
Ingrassia told the IDA he plans to demolish former Bon-Ton store by this fall and build a $18.5 million, four-story senior apartment building on a concrete platform. Retail stores will be beneath the platform. There will also be a new entrance to the mall in this area.
The developer said he is modeling the redevelopment of Olean Center Mall after his similar project at the old Irondequoit Mall near Rochester, which also has a housing component as well as a community center.
Ingrassia said he plans to try to pull in retail traffic by bringing the facility into the city’s North Union Street retail corridor. He also plans to create a transportation hub at the site and a facility where people waiting for a bus can do so out of the weather.
Soon after he took over operation of the mall, Ingrassia said he took steps to stabilize the property by locking in the two main anchor tenants, JC Penney and Kohl’s, through 2033. He said he was also in talks with a Buffalo developer over the housing component of 70-80 units. If an agreement is not reached soon, Ingrassia said he would undertake the project himself.
IDA Executive Corey Wiktor said the agency is looking at a deviation from its standard 15-year payment in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) agreement — probably 20-25 years for what he called a “massive reinvestment.”
Wiktor told the IDA board members that he would meet with Ingrassia to finalize the application and work on the P.I.L.O.T., sales tax exemption and mortgage recording tax exemption.
Wiktor said there will be some type of enhanced P.I.L.O.T. “These types of development don’t come along every day,” he added.
The Empire State Development Corp. granted $1 million to the transformative project for downtown Olean. It requires Ingrassia to spend about $10 million, he said. Wiktor said early approval of the project will aid the developer in financing.
“This is a phenomenal opportunity for Olean and Cattaraugus County,” Wiktor said.
IN OTHER ACTION the IDA:
• Enacted a moratorium on wind farm applications, similar to the six-month solar power project moratorium approved last month.
• Approved an application from Lebanon Seaboard Corp., for the purchase and equipping of the former Mosler Safe Co., site on Route 16 in Franklinville from Dave’s Christmas Store. Lebanon Seaboard Corp. plans to manufacture a product from cardboard and scrap paper that is bonded to fertilizer/grass seed.
The company, which has a smaller existing plant in Arcade, plans to invest more than $4 million. The value of the 150-year P.I.L.O.T is $257,475. Sales tax exemption benefits are about $12,320. Seven new employees will receive $9.8 million over the 15 years.
• Approved a sales tax exemption of about $8,900 for Megalomania LLC, for Marquee Brewing, Portville, for 12 S. Main St., which plans alcoholic and non-alcoholic mixes of seltzers and sodas. The owner plans an investment of $130,000.
• Approved tax breaks for $274,918 over the 10-year P.I.L.O.T., $80,000 in sales tax exemption and $12,500 for a mortgage tax exemption for County Line Recovery Inc., a recycling business relocating from Springville to Ashford. The company will expand from four part-time employees to 14 part-time employees with a payroll of $7.6 million over the 10-year P.I.L.O.T.