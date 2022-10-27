Fireplaces, inserts and stoves, collectively known as hearth appliances, can bring an inviting feel and warmth many people look for when upgrading or modeling their homes.
The aesthetic appeal and comfortable warmth of hearths bring an undeniable allure paired with efficiency and safety. Still, depending on the type of stove or fireplace you consider, the costs and future viability may be less than appealing, especially this winter.
At Rambling Ranch Stove & Fireplace in Portville, business has been consistently busy since August.
“It doesn’t slow down a touch,” said owner Ed Hellwig. “In fact, it’s getting busier.”
With the threat of rising fuel oil and natural gas prices, Hellwig said more customers have been switching to mostly wood inserts or wood stoves as well as a few pellet stoves.
Meanwhile, at Sisson’s Chainsaws and Stoves in Bolivar, autumn is often a period of increased sales that is expected to continue into the new year, with more people in the showroom either looking to upgrade their units or add something new to the home.
“Gas is still more popular, but we have seen more interest in alternative sources like wood, pellets and rice coal with people concerned about fuel oil, natural gas and propane prices,” said Rhiannon Sisson, sales and office manager at the family-run business.
The U.S. Department of Energy projects sharp price increases for home heating compared with last winter and some worry whether heating assistance programs will be able to make up the difference for struggling families.
A number of factors are creating the expected cost bump, from a rebound in global energy consumption from the start of the pandemic to inflation rates accelerating. The Energy Department projects heating bills will jump 28% for natural gas customers and heating oil costs will be up 27%. Electric bills are expected to be about 10% higher.
Across the country, some are urging utilities to implement a moratorium on winter shut-offs. Last month, Congress added $1 billion in funding to Low Income Home Energy Assistance program, bringing the total to at least $4.8 billion and making additional heating aid available for the start of winter.
FUTURE STABILITY
Inflation and delays in the supply chain following the COVID-19 pandemic have also seen prices increase in the hearth business. At Rambling Ranch, Hellwig said all prices are going up, including the units themselves.
“We’re having supply issues not being able to get, for example, sand kits for an extended period of time,” he explained. “But amazingly, people are willing to wait, which is a good thing.”
Sisson’s keeps a large inventory, Rhiannon Sisson explained, but the price increases have still affected them in some instances in addition to waiting for some items to come in when they’ve never had a delay previously.
“It’s a really big impact when we’re pricing out jobs for people,” she said. “How much they’ve gone up just in the past year.”
Sisson said business generally remains steady with orders and installations through most of the winter, with larger jobs that may involve stone work after New Year’s. But if temperatures are warmer and the climate calmer, things may slow down.
Rambling Ranch also remains busy throughout the year, focusing more on masonry work during the summer months, Hellwig said.
“Or we try to book the full fireplace maintenance more toward the spring when they’re all caught up,” he added.
As the pending New York state law that would ban fuel oil and gas for cooking or space heating looms overhead, businesses like Sisson’s and Rambling Ranch may have to adapt. Sisson said the organizations their businesses are involved with have been pushing back on these potential bans, so they aren’t worrying yet.
“The reality is it’s not feasible and it’s not going to accomplish what they want,” she said. “There’s been more outcry that people aren’t comfortable with it.”
For the wood inserts or pellet stoves, Hellwig said much of the customer base is rural homeowners who don’t have easy access to natural gas lines, meaning a reliance on propane or fuel oil.
“They’re worried the prices of both are going to go up, but they have wood available to them, so that’s why they’re converting,” he said.
SAFETY FIRST
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation stresses to homeowners and landlords to put safety first when preparing for home heating needs this fall and winter.
DEC reminds property owners to avoid connecting occupied buildings to wells producing natural gas because doing so can be dangerous and potentially deadly.
In addition, DEC encouraged property owners that use oil for heat to inspect fuel storage tanks for potential leaks or spills before receiving shipments of fuel oil for the upcoming heating season.
“Heating costs are expected to rise this winter and supply disruptions are possible, but the potential costs of tempting fate through risky and unsafe fuel connections, and neglecting maintenance of heating units, is incalculably higher,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “DEC urges homeowners and landlords to use safe practices to protect themselves and others.”
More than two million homes in New York are heated by fuel oil. Each year, the DEC Spills Hotline receives hundreds of reports of fuel oil spills from home heating oil tanks.
Last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced state actions to prepare New Yorkers for rising global energy costs and supply issues expected this winter.
In addition, New Yorkers can take the following steps in their homes to help protect against higher energy costs, including applying for the Home Energy Assistance Program, with applications starting on Nov. 1.
“When people get worried about the costs, our concern is people are going to try to install something not how it should be,” Sisson said. “Whatever it is you’re doing, do it safely, because you are dealing with fire in your home.”
Sisson said they look at their stoves and hearths as something not only beautiful but efficient, adding a decorative component to the home while being reliable in case of a power outage, which an electric furnace isn’t.
“You get the best of both worlds,” she added.
Other folks prefer a gas or oil unit for the convenience of not having to chop their own wood, Hellwig explains, which is a common trend for the older population.
“We’re converting a lot of existing fireplaces into gas inserts,” he said.