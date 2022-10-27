Despite rising heat costs, business remains steady for local stove sellers

Ed Hellwig, owner of Rambling Ranch Stove & Fireplace in Portville, is seeing steady business this fall for gas and wood hearths alike as prices for home heating are expected to increase.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

Fireplaces, inserts and stoves, collectively known as hearth appliances, can bring an inviting feel and warmth many people look for when upgrading or modeling their homes.

The aesthetic appeal and comfortable warmth of hearths bring an undeniable allure paired with efficiency and safety. Still, depending on the type of stove or fireplace you consider, the costs and future viability may be less than appealing, especially this winter.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social