OLEAN — An overview of the capital improvement project for the Olean City School District was one of the first items on the agenda for this week’s board meeting.
“Nothing has been set in stone on this,” Superintendent Rick Moore said of the project prior to the review by officials with Young & Wright Architectural firm and Campus Construction Management Group. “We voted on this almost the last day we were in session” last year prior to the shutdown of the district imposed by the pandemic.
“The money is there and now what Young & Wright, along with Campus Construction, is doing is meeting with all the teachers and principals” on the designs, Moore said. “We want to get everything right and we want teachers to get what they want because they use most of these areas.”
The district’s approval of the $24 million project includes renovations of Washington West Elementary School, and additional upgrades at Olean High School, Olean Intermediate Middle School and East View Elementary School. The project, which will receive 95% state aid with 5% of the cost provided by capital reserve funding, will not increase taxes.
The design phase is expected to be completed by July. The anticipated bid period is January of 2022 and construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022. Completion of the project is expected in the fall of 2023.
The district completed a $16.15 million capital project a couple of years ago that provided renovations to East View, at the high school and the intermediate middle school. Campus Construction and Young & Wright provided work for that project, as well.
Mike LaValley of Young & Wright said work at the high school will include the renovation of the auditorium, and the locker rooms and restrooms in the athletic area as well as the upgrade of the HVAC units, speakers, emergency strobes and lights. There will also be upgrades of cafeteria equipment.
“At OIMS, the middle school, we’ll be looking at providing a new turf field and lights, and we’ll be looking at the courtyard and play area improvements and upgrades,” he continued, adding there will be building-related maintenance upgrades.
In addition, the pool deck at the school will be regrouted along with the replacement of the fire alarm system, replacement of the HVAC unit and renovations to the elevators.
At Washington West, improvements will include the renovation of the nurses’ office suite and classrooms; building-wide replacements of sinks; renovation of corridor finishes; renovation of the cafeteria and replacement of its equipment; replacement of the HVAC unit; masonry repairs; and replacement of the public address and clock systems.
For his part, Moore said the upgrades at Washington West are needed because “it’s just time to freshen it up, especially the green tiles … that’s what we’re looking to do to make it look fresh and new. It’s similar to what we did over at East View.”
Moore said Washington West is also expected to receive a new digital sign this summer under a separate outlay project.
With that said, LaValley said the East View portion of the project will include the renovation of the nurses’ suite, and replacement of the public address system, clock systems and cafeteria equipment. In addition, a new exterior digital sign will be provided and a portion of the asphalt recess area will be paved.
LaValley said the firm is also designing a separate Smart Schools (Bond Act) project, with funding from the state, at the same time. He said the Smart Schools project will consist of a pre-kindergarten building addition for two classrooms at East View. Two different designs will be provided for the district to decide upon.
Following the presentation, Moore said there will be more meetings on the capital project designs for community input.
“We will make sure we get a lot more input and make sure we get it the way (the community) wants it,” he said.