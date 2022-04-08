I was a U.S. Army captain during Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm. Deployed as part of a military police, unit of the Michigan Army National Guard, my headquarters unit of less than 100 soldiers fell under the direct command and control of the 89th Military Police Brigade from Fort Hood, Texas.
We arrived in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 8, 1991. We assumed immediate operations upon arrival ensuring troop movement along the main supply routes and ports of embarkation. The deadline for Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi forces to withdraw from Kuwait came and went and the air campaign began.
The United States, as the leader of the 39-country coalition of forces prosecuting the war, was relearning how to conduct large-scale battle for the first time since Vietnam. The Iraqis were believed to have had 300,000 troops in Kuwait during the initiation of the air campaign.
My job as the area security officer for the Eastern Province of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was to oversee security operations at the Ad Dammam seaport, at which a majority of the coalition forces’ equipment arrived. I also had responsibility for security at the Dhahran airport alongside the Saudi Frontier Forces, where a large amount of equipment and personnel also arrived.
On Feb. 28, 1991, the war ended with Iraq’s withdrawal of troops from Kuwait before formally accepting the cease-fire terms on April 6, 1991. The allied losses among all the coalition forces were estimated to be around 250 personnel killed as a direct result of enemy action.
Twenty-eight of those losses occurred on Feb. 25, 1991, at a base cluster in my sector, hit by a Scud missile. Although low by military standards for a war of its magnitude, what I found most disturbing was the additional duty I had to keep track of the additional deaths that occurred during non-combat causation in my area of operation.
I kept a record of every casualty, as most any law enforcement agencies would inside of its area of responsibility. Eight MP companies comprised of well over 800 personnel, all under our command, investigated and reported 691 coalition deaths. Unbeknownst to me, this year in 2022, I would come face to face with one of those names on my list.
Vincent Pascucci, a resident of Portville, was a Stinger crew member for the 1st Battalion, 5th Air Attack Artillery, during the Gulf War, assigned to the 24th Infantry Division. As Vince recalls, he and members of his unit ran into trouble after an engagement with Iraqi forces. They were under heavy fire from a S-60 57mm anti-aircraft gun.
He came upon a sister unit with a M1 main battle tank sunk in the sand up to its turret. Try as they might, they could not get the tank unstuck and had decided to destroy the tank in place to keep it and its contents out of enemy hands.
Vince remembered being under fire and had readied himself to shoot down what he originally thought was an enemy aircraft with a shoulder-fired surface-to-air missile when in the chaos of battle, explosions happened, and he and other crew members found themselves separated from their unit and left behind.
During a chance conversation, I learned Vince had received the Army Commendation Medal with a “V” for valor attachment. This award is rarely seen in Army circles, which prompted the telling of this story. As it turns out, Vince and his fellow soldiers were reported dead, casualties of that initial engagement.
Through his efforts, Vince was able to gather his fellow teammates and lead them from the battlefield back to their unit while aiding other units along the way.
“When we finally got back to our unit they looked at us as if they had seen a ghost,” he recalled.
Having lost contact with his unit he and his team were all believed to have perished. As most soldiers had, Vince had written a letter to be sent to his next of kin by a buddy of his. To his relief, the pal held onto the letter, believing and praying that his buddy would be found alive.
I guess it’s just another testament to the power of prayer.
(Arthur G. Austin Jr. of Cuba is a retired brigadier general in the U.S. Army.)