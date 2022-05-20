HORNELL — Max Della Pia accepted the Democratic nomination Friday to run in the special election in the 23rd Congressional District to replace former congressman Tom Reed, and in the November election.
Della Pia, a retired U.S. Air Force officer, ran a close second in the five-way Democratic congressional primary won by Tracy Mitrano in 2018, is the Tioga County Democratic Party chairman.
Della Pia’s county was not part of the draft redistricting plan for the 23rd Congressional District submitted earlier this week by a special master appointed by State Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister of Steuben County. It is in the 19th District
If he is elected in November, he would have to move into the 23rd district — assuming the final New York district maps submitted late Friday do not include Tioga County.
Reed, a Corning Republican, resigned last week to take a job with a Washington, D.C., lobbying firm. He had previously announced he would not seek reelection.
Gov. Kathy Hochul faced a Friday deadline to call a special election in the 23rd, but lacked a written resignation from Reed, which was required. The governor’s office was working with congressional staff to obtain the letter.
Hochul could set the date for the special election between July 9 and Aug. 8. Under a new state law, Hochul has 10 days to call a special congressional election in the event of a vacancy.
Della Pia was endorsed unanimously by the county Democratic chairs during a meeting in Hornell on Friday.
“It’s an honor to be endorsed by all of the county chairs and to be entrusted with the opportunity to meet this unique challenge,” Della Pia said after his dual nominations.
“When I was growing up, my dad always told me, ‘Service is what gives life purpose.’ Both my parents were World War II vets who taught me the American values of integrity, service above self, and caring for others," he said. "I feel obligated to do what I can to restore public confidence in our legislative branch."
Della Pia noted that he and his wife moved their children 10 times during his more than 30 years in the military.
"But we sank our roots here in the Southern Tier," he said. "During my service I traveled to places where people can only dream of having the freedoms we sometimes take for granted. Free elections and peaceful transitions of power are non-negotiable."
Cattaraugus County Democratic Chairman Frank Puglisi said Friday his rural neighbors struggle to access and pay for quality healthcare.
"Medicare should be allowed to negotiate the cost of drug prices. We need a representative in Congress who is going to fight for these causes and do what is right for the working families of this district," Puglisi said.
Irena Raia, a Tioga County community organizer, echoed Puglisi’s endorsement of Della Pia.
“We deserve to be represented by someone who truly cares about the people of this region,” she said. “Someone who not only listens to their voters but gives them the support they need. Everything I know about Max indicates he’s the man for this moment. He’s the real deal."
Asked at a press conference in Hornell what he would bring to Congress, Della Pia replied: “Americans are concerned about inflation, the lack of good-paying jobs and the rapidly increasing cost of education and healthcare. We need to prevent price gouging at the pump, invest in our families, and make sure everyone pays their fair-share of taxes."
He added, “I’m tired of the anti-family rhetoric coming from those in Washington who would rather go on talk shows to attack all the issues and people they’re against instead of telling us what they’re for. We need elected officials who work for our families. I’ve spent my life in service of others; my tenure as a congressman will be no different.”