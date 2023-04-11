LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Democrats were chagrined to learn Tuesday the party will have no candidates on the ballot in November for the newly-redistricted county Legislature.
Monday’s deadline to file nominating petitions passed without any Democrats filing nominating petitions with the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections for the 15 seats in five districts.
Over the past four years, Republicans have controlled 16 of the 17 county legislature seats. Democrats currently have one seat on the legislature, held by term-limited David Koch of Salamanca. Redistricting will reduce the number of seats to 15.
All Republican candidates with the exception of one in District 5 have been cross-endorsed by the Conservative Party.
Cattaraugus County Democratic Party Chairman Frank Puglisi of Lyndon told the Olean Times Herald on Tuesday he “had difficulty getting candidates to commit to running and getting enough signatures.”
Puglisi said teams of candidates in District 5 — city and town of Olean and towns of Hinsdale and Portville; and District 4 — towns of Allegany, Carrollton, Coldspring, Humphrey and Red House, came together only days before petitions were due.
Republicans are looking at a possible primary in District 5, where three incumbent Republicans, Frank Higgins, Kelly Andreano and Richard Smith, plus a former legislator, Steve Teachman of Olean and Kevin Dougherty, an outspoken former city alderman, are all vying for four seats. Only Dougherty was not cross-endorsed by the Conservative Party.
In District 4 Republican incumbents Don Benson and Robert Parker, both of Allegany are running in the towns of Allegany Carrollton, Coldspring, Humphrey and Red House.
Candidates became disenchanted at the difficulty of finding Democrats at home and getting to sign their petitions with only days to get signatures. It was Easter vacation for many families, Puglisi said. Others were sour on politics from Albany and Washington, and weren’t in a mood to sign anyone’s petitions.
“Redistricting made things very difficult,” Puglisi said. Each of the five districts has between two and four candidates who run as a team, circulating petitions with all their names on it.
“Some candidates said yes, then backed out later,” he explained. “It was kind of a perfect storm at the last minute. Redistricting did not help our case.”
He said he was sorry there would be no candidates for legislature on the Democratic line in November.
There is another path for candidates willing to take it — petitions for independent candidates must be filed with the Board of Elections May 23-30.
Four legislators — Republicans Chairman Howard VanRensselaer of Randolph, Richard Klancer of Gowanda and Joseph Snyder of Ischua, along with Koch — are term-limited and cannot run again. Another Republican, Kip Morrow of Portville, did not seek re-election.
With redistricting, 12 of the 16 Republican candidates for county legislature will be incumbents.
Koch, the loneliest legislators these past four years, is also the Salamanca City Democratic Party chairman.
“We’ve been looking for candidates for the past two or three months,” Koch said Tuesday. “We just can’t find them. People are disgusted with New York and national politics and just politics in general.”
The new District 3 included the city and town of Salamanca and towns of Little Valley, Conewango, Mansfield, Napoli, Randolph, South Valley and the Seneca Nation’s Allegany Territory. Incumbent Republican legislators Laurie Hunt of Salamanca and Norman Marsh of Little Valley are being joined by retired state trooper Timothy Nagle of Randolph.
The district is too Republican to elect a Democrat Koch said. “It’s so heavily Republicans, we can’t find any Democrats willing to step up to the plate. I’ve been beating the bushes looking for candidates.”
The other two new districts are:
District 1 — Incumbent Republican Andrew Burr of Gowanda and Jeff Stoltenberg, a South Dayton Republican are running in the towns of Dayton, Leon, New Albion, Otto, Perrysburg and Persia and the Seneca Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory.
District 2 — Four incumbent Republicans: Majority Leader Michael Brisky of Franklinville, Ginger Schroder of Farmersville, and Richard Helmich and Joseph Boberg of Delevan are seeking re-election in the towns of Ellicottville, Franklinville, Ashford, East Otto, Farmersville, Freedom, Great Valley, Ischua, Lyndon, Machias and Yorkshire and the Seneca Nation’s Oil Springs Territory.