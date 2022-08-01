Fair award

Democratic Party volunteer Patty MacEwan (left) accepts the Allegany County Fair award for a non-commercial booth from Commercial Building manager Frank Pasquale.

ANGELICA — Thirty-five Allegany County Democrats donated more than 200 volunteer hours to the county fair last month, taking part in booth planning and design, setup, staffing and cleanup.

Party members this year also expanded the scope of service by volunteering at the entrance gate ticket booth.

