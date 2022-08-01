ANGELICA — Thirty-five Allegany County Democrats donated more than 200 volunteer hours to the county fair last month, taking part in booth planning and design, setup, staffing and cleanup.
Party members this year also expanded the scope of service by volunteering at the entrance gate ticket booth.
“We are deeply committed to community service and outreach,” said committee vice chair Martha Sabato, “and the fair is one of our most eagerly anticipated and successful activities.”
Volunteers helped voters with their registration inquiries, shared absentee ballot applications, informed visitors about candidates and election dates and encouraged people to become election inspectors. In addition to staffing the booth with at least two volunteers from open to close every day, the committee welcomed District 23 congressional candidate Max Della Pia, 58th Senate District candidate Dan Brown and Angelica village trustee candidate Linda Cash.
This year’s booth design featured a dozen framed photos of county Democrats engaged in community service, as well as graphics highlighting the most important issues facing Americans today. Fair personnel announced the booth had won an award in the non-commercial category.