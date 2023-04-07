Democrats blame legislative redistricting for recruiting woes

LITTLE VALLEY — With the deadline for filing of nominations for Cattaraugus County Legislature only days away, two things are clear: Democrats don’t have enough candidates and Republicans have too many.
Cattaraugus County Democratic Party Chairman Frank Puglisi said Thursday that legislative redistricting had thrown a wrench into Democratic recruiting efforts and that the party had full slates of candidates in only two of the five new districts.
His Republican counterpart, Mark Heberling, said at least one GOP primary is expected in District 5, which includes the city and town of Olean and towns of Portville and Hinsdale.
All three incumbents in the city of Olean — Kelly Andreano, Frank Higgins and Richard Smith — have circulated nominating petitions, Heberling said. So have former county legislator Steve Teachman and former city alderman Kevin Dougherty. That makes five candidates for four seats.
With redistricting, the number of legislators will decrease from 17 to 15 and the number of districts from eight to five.
Four legislators having served three four-year terms are barred by local law from running again. They are: Chairman Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph; Joseph Snyder, R-Ischua; Richard Klancer, R-Gowanda; and Democrat David Koch of Salamanca.
Other Republican incumbents with the exception of Kip Morrow of Portville had planned to seek re-election.
Both county chairmen said their candidates plan to file on Monday.
Puglisi said as things stand now Democrats will only field full slates of candidates in two districts — District 5 and District 4, which includes the towns of Allegany, Carrollton, Coldspring, Humphrey and Red House.
Republican incumbents Don Benson and Robert Parker, both of Allegany, are running in District 4.
Puglisi did not identify any Democratic candidates circulating petitions in District 4 or 5.
“Redistricting is the reason that it is hard to recruit Democratic candidates,” Puglisi said. “It‘s a big deterrent.”
Koch is currently the only Democrat on the 17-member county legislature.
Once a Democratic stronghold, the city of Salamanca is in a district that includes the Republican-heavy towns of Little Valley, Salamanca, Conewango, Mansfield, Napoli, Randolph, South Valley and the Allegany Territory of the Seneca Nation.
All the districts are “plus Republican,” Puglisi said.
While major party nominating petitions are due to be filed Monday with the county Board of Elections, there is another window of opportunity for independent lines, Puglisi noted. Filing of independent nominating petitions is May 23-30.
Heberling said incumbent Republicans have an amazing record of attracting business and creating jobs as evidenced by the new Great Lakes Cheese Co. plant under construction in Franklinville and Farmersville.
While Heberling said he would prefer not to have Republican primaries, there appear to be five Republicans running for four District 5 seats — including three incumbents — all of whom are from the city of Olean.
Town officials in Olean, Portville and Hinsdale had expressed concerns and urged residents to vote against the redistricting in the November 2022 election.
As of now, there are no Republican candidates from outside the city of Olean running in District 5. The Democratic candidates have not been identified.
Descriptions of Districts 1, 2 and 3 follow:
• District 1 — Towns of Dayton, Leon, New Albion, Otto, Perrysburg and Persia and the Seneca Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory. Incumbent Legislator Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, is seeking re-election and there is a vacancy.
• District 2 — Towns of Ellicottville, Franklinville, Ashford, East Otto, Farmersville, Freedom, Great Valley, Ischua, Lyndon, Machias and Yorkshire and the Oil Springs Reservation. Four incumbent Republicans: Majority Leader Michael Brisky of Franklinville, Ginger Schroder of Farmersville, and Richard Helmich and Joseph Boberg of Delevan are seeking re-election here.
• District 3 — City of Salamanca and towns of Little Valley, Salamanca, Conewango, Mansfield, Napoli, Randolph, South Valley and the Allegany Territory. Incumbent Republican legislators Laurie Hunt of Salamanca and Norman Marsh of Little Valley are seeking re-election and there is one GOP vacancy.